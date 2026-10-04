Minchey rallies No. 24 Kentucky to 35-34 OT win at South Caroilna

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kenny Minchey threw a 6-yard TD pass to Henry Boyer and a 2-point conversion to Willie Rodriguez as No. 24 Kentucky rallied from 17-0 down to beat South Carolina 35-34 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) needed to fight back several times. Minchey's 32-yard scoring pass to Nic Anderson late in the third quarter gave them their first lead, 24-20. And after South Carolina retook the lead in the fourth quarter on LaNorris Sellers' 15-yard TD pass to DJ Black, Minchey led a 66-yard drive that ended with Adam Zouagui's 29-yard tying field goal with 4:13 to play.

Sellers again retook the lead in overtime on a 5-yard throw to Maurice Brown II in the end zone. But after Minchey's pass to Boyer, Kentucky didn't hesitate and connected on the winning conversion pass to Rodriguez open in the back of the end zone.

Kentucky's players exploded in celebration, spilling onto the field after a second major road win for first-year coach Will Stein, who's team defeated then-ninth-ranked Texas A&M 31-21 at College Station two weeks ago.

Minchey, the Notre Dame transfer, threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Sellers passed for 226 yards and two scores. He also ran for 147 yards, including a twisting 74-yard run that set up his TD throw to Black in the final quarter. But it wasn't enough as the Gamecocks lost their eighth straight in SEC play.

They were also without star defensive end Dylan Stewart and a projected top-10 NFL draft pick, was suspended by the school and the SEC for throwing a punch late in a 49-18 loss to the Crimson Tide last week.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats have done several good things early in the season as Stein became the first first-year Kentucky coach to win a true road game at Texas A&M. This latest rally will only make things crazier for his program as he heads deeper into SEC play.

South Carolina: It was a week of looked-up contract buyouts for coach Shane Beamer as many wondered how much longer the team could endure losing in the SEC. That won't stop given the SEC losing streak and the fact they were up 16-0 on Mississippi State two weeks ago before falling 41-34.

Up next

Kentucky returns home to play No. 11 LSU next Saturday night.

South Carolina goes to No. 8 Florida next Saturday.

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