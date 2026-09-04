Minnesota breezes by Eastern Illinois 59-7 in the opener behind Javon Tracy's two punt return TDs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javon Tracy set the program record with two punts for touchdowns and Darius Taylor rushed for three first-half scores as Minnesota opened with a 59-7 romp past FCS opponent Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

Drake Lindsey completed 19 of 24 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown to tight end Pierce Walsh, who posted his first career score with 6 seconds left before halftime to give the Gophers a 35-7 lead.

Backup quarterback Max Shikenjanski and deep reserve Xavier Ford each had rushing touchdowns in the second half and Daniel Jackson made his first college field goal on a night full of highlights for the home team, as head coach P.J. Fleck's 10th season started with ease.

Tracy, who also had five receptions for 98 yards in the first half, fielded four of the nine punts by Cade Cox and totaled 167 return yards in assuming the role held last season by safety Koi Perich, who transferred to Oregon. Tracy had an 87-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 69-yard score in the third quarter.

Tyren Buggs caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cole LaCrue in the second quarter for the Panthers (1-1), who beat Murray State 28-14 in their opener last week.

The takeaway

Eastern Illinois: After finishing 3-9 each of the last two seasons and being picked to finish seventh out of eight in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, the Panthers have plenty of work to do under fifth-year head coach Chris Wilkerson, starting of course with the punt coverage team.

Minnesota: There will be much tougher tests ahead for the Gophers, but every unit got off to a crisp start. The defense had nine tackles for loss and held Eastern Illinois to 51 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

Up next

Eastern Illinois: Hosts Indiana State on Sept. 12.

Minnesota: Hosts Mississippi State on Sept. 12.

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