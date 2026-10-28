Missouri appears set for a breakthrough bid after Mark Mitchell ruling and top recruits arrive

Missouri (20-13, 10-8 SEC)

Coach Dennis Gates had the Tigers back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons last year, but they were one-and-done for the second straight year and still have not made it past the opening weekend under him. But with arguably his most talented roster yet, hopes are high for a breakthrough in Columbia. Missouri reeled in one of the nation's best freshman classes, headlined by guard Jason Crow Jr. and forward Toni Bryant, and the arrival of Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey and Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller gives the Tigers some immediate experience in the paint. The late court ruling allowing All-SEC forward Mark Mitchell to play another season with the Tigers also was a huge gift.

Players to watch

Crow is a consensus five-star recruit and the Tigers' highest-ranked prospect in more than a decade, and his potential is one of the reasons Jordan Brand inked him to a lucrative name, image and likeness deal. Crow and Bryant, one of the top 20 recruits in the nation, both played in the McDonald's All-American Game. Bryant was one of the stars that night, scoring 14 points with five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Departures and arrivals

The backcourt also took a hit with the transfer of Anthony Robinson to Florida State, T.O. Barrett to Vanderbilt and Sebastian Mack to UNLV. ... Crow and Bryant are expected to start as freshmen, while fellow first-year player Aidan Chronister could figure into the mix. Six-foot-10 swingman Trent Pierce is back after averaging 10.4 points last season, third-best on the team. Mitchell is a true inside-outside talent capable of putting the Tigers on his back.

Top games

Missouri has a tough non-conference schedule highlighted by a de facto road game against Marquette in Chicago, Pittsburgh in the SEC-ACC Challenge, Kansas and Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, a true road game against Indiana and the annual Braggin' Rights game against Illinois in St. Louis.

Facts and figures

The Tigers have won at least 20 games in three of Gates' first four seasons in Columbia. ... Missouri has not made it past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament since Mike Anderson took them to the Elite Eight in the 2008-09 season.

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