MLB Free Agents List
Over one hundred baseball players entered free agency Thursday; additional athletes may follow pending contract options
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The 144 players who became free agents Thursday. There are approximately 59 additional players who may become free agents through Monday depending on decisions on options in their contracts:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ATHLETICS (3) — Jonah Heim, c; Brooks Kriske, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp.
BALTIMORE (4) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Chris Bassitt, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Trevor Rogers, lhp.
BOSTON (2) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf; Patrick Sandoval, lhp,
CHICAGO (6) — Erick Fedde, rhp; Randal Grichuk, of; Sean Newcomb, lhp; Tommy Pham, of; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jake Rogers, c.
CLEVELAND (4) —Foster Griffin, lhp; Austin Hedges, c; Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b.
DETROIT (6) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Tyler Kinley, rhp; Burch Smith, rhp; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Justin Verlander, rhp; Jacob Waguespack, rhp.
HOUSTON (6) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Steven Okert, lhp; Daulton Varsho, of; Christian Vázquez, c; LaMonte Wade Jr., 1b.
KANSAS CITY (4) — Jonathan India, 2b; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Luke Maile, c; Josh Rojas, 3b.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Travis d’Arnaud, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Yoán Moncada, 3b; Anthony Rendon, 3b.
MINNESOTA (3) — Ryan Jeffers, c; A.J. Minter, lhp; Taylor Rogers, lhp.
NEW YORK (10) — David Bednar, rhp; Paul Blackburn, rhp; Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2b; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Trent Grisham, of; Tim Hill, lhp; Amed Rosario, inf; John Schreiber, rhp; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Randy Arozarena, of; J.P. Crawford, ss; Hoby Milner, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.
TAMPA BAY (3) — Gavin Lux, inf-of; Jorge Mateo, ss; Freddy Peralta, rhp.
TEXAS (7) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Jalen Beeks, lhp; Elias Díaz, c; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.
TORONTO (8)— Shane Bieber, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Yimi García, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; Paul Sewald, rhp; George Springer, of; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (9) — Taylor Clarke, rhp; Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; James McCann, c; A.J. Puk, lhp; Dennis Santana, rhp; Ryan Thompson, rhp; Ildemaro Vargas, inf.
ATLANTA (11) — Mauricio Dubón, inf-of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Joe Jiménez, rhp; Ha-Seong Kim, ss; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp; Dominic Smith, 1b; Brent Suter, lhp; Rowdy Tellez, 1b; Lane Thomas, of.
CHICAGO (9) — Aaron Civale, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Ian Happ, of; Shota Imanaga, David Peterson, lhp; Seiya Suzuki, of; Tyrone Taylor, of; Trent Thornton, rhp.
CINCINNATI (4) — Brock Burke, lhp; Brandon Leibrandt, lhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Tyler Stephenson, c.
COLORADO (4) — Kyle Freeland, lhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Tomoyuki Sugano, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (9) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Eric Lauer, lhp; Evan Phillips, rhp; Miguel Rojas, inf; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Blake Treinen, rhp; Alex Vesia, lhp.
MIAMI (1) —Pete Fairbanks, rhp.
MILWAUKEE (3) — Jake Bauers, 1b-of; JoJo Romero, lhp; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.
NEW YORK (0)
PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Alvarado, lhp; Luis Arraez, 2b; Alec Bohm, 3b-1b; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Adolis García, of; Brooks Raley, lhp; Edmundo Sosa, inf-lf.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Brandon Lowe, 2b; Gregory Soto, lhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.
ST. LOUIS (0)
SAN DIEGO (9) — Jason Adam, rhp; Walker Buehler, rhp; Ty France, 1b; Austin Hays, of; Ramón Laureano, of; Casey Mize, rhp; Adrian Morejon, lhp; Robbie Ray, lhp; Luis Rengifo, inf-of.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — JT Brubaker, rhp.
WASHINGTON (0)
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