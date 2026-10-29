MLB Free Agents List

The 144 players who became free agents Thursday. There are approximately 59 additional players who may become free agents through Monday depending on decisions on options in their contracts:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (3) — Jonah Heim, c; Brooks Kriske, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp.

BALTIMORE (4) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Chris Bassitt, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Trevor Rogers, lhp.

BOSTON (2) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf; Patrick Sandoval, lhp,

CHICAGO (6) — Erick Fedde, rhp; Randal Grichuk, of; Sean Newcomb, lhp; Tommy Pham, of; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jake Rogers, c.

CLEVELAND (4) —Foster Griffin, lhp; Austin Hedges, c; Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b.

DETROIT (6) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Tyler Kinley, rhp; Burch Smith, rhp; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Justin Verlander, rhp; Jacob Waguespack, rhp.

HOUSTON (6) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Steven Okert, lhp; Daulton Varsho, of; Christian Vázquez, c; LaMonte Wade Jr., 1b.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Jonathan India, 2b; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Luke Maile, c; Josh Rojas, 3b.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Travis d’Arnaud, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Yoán Moncada, 3b; Anthony Rendon, 3b.

MINNESOTA (3) — Ryan Jeffers, c; A.J. Minter, lhp; Taylor Rogers, lhp.

NEW YORK (10) — David Bednar, rhp; Paul Blackburn, rhp; Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2b; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Trent Grisham, of; Tim Hill, lhp; Amed Rosario, inf; John Schreiber, rhp; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

SEATTLE (4) — Randy Arozarena, of; J.P. Crawford, ss; Hoby Milner, lhp; Taylor Ward, of.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Gavin Lux, inf-of; Jorge Mateo, ss; Freddy Peralta, rhp.

TEXAS (7) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Jalen Beeks, lhp; Elias Díaz, c; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

TORONTO (8)— Shane Bieber, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Yimi García, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; Paul Sewald, rhp; George Springer, of; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (9) — Taylor Clarke, rhp; Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; James McCann, c; A.J. Puk, lhp; Dennis Santana, rhp; Ryan Thompson, rhp; Ildemaro Vargas, inf.

ATLANTA (11) — Mauricio Dubón, inf-of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Joe Jiménez, rhp; Ha-Seong Kim, ss; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp; Dominic Smith, 1b; Brent Suter, lhp; Rowdy Tellez, 1b; Lane Thomas, of.

CHICAGO (9) — Aaron Civale, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Ian Happ, of; Shota Imanaga, David Peterson, lhp; Seiya Suzuki, of; Tyrone Taylor, of; Trent Thornton, rhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — Brock Burke, lhp; Brandon Leibrandt, lhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Tyler Stephenson, c.

COLORADO (4) — Kyle Freeland, lhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Tomoyuki Sugano, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Eric Lauer, lhp; Evan Phillips, rhp; Miguel Rojas, inf; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Blake Treinen, rhp; Alex Vesia, lhp.

MIAMI (1) —Pete Fairbanks, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Jake Bauers, 1b-of; JoJo Romero, lhp; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.

NEW YORK (0)

PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Alvarado, lhp; Luis Arraez, 2b; Alec Bohm, 3b-1b; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Adolis García, of; Brooks Raley, lhp; Edmundo Sosa, inf-lf.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Brandon Lowe, 2b; Gregory Soto, lhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (0)

SAN DIEGO (9) — Jason Adam, rhp; Walker Buehler, rhp; Ty France, 1b; Austin Hays, of; Ramón Laureano, of; Casey Mize, rhp; Adrian Morejon, lhp; Robbie Ray, lhp; Luis Rengifo, inf-of.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — JT Brubaker, rhp.

WASHINGTON (0)

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