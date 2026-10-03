MLB Postseason Glance
Major league teams advance through postseason series; upcoming playoff schedules are set for the league division rounds
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Chicago White Sox 2, Houston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago 6, Houston 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago 7, Houston 3
New York 2, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York 9, Boston 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York 9, Boston 2
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: San Diego 8, Chicago 0
Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0
Saturday, Oct. 3: Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
Monday, Oct. 5: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Williams 14-8), 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees
Saturday, Oct. 3: N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 16-5), 6:38 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
Monday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 14-6) at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)
L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta
Saturday, Oct. 3: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (Skubal 12-7), 4:08 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 4: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Milwaukee vs. San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 3: San Diego (Ray 13-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 16-5), 8:38 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 4: San Diego (King 12-10) at Milwaukee (Henderson 11-3), 4 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:30 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m. (FOX/FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Sunday, Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
x-Monday, Oct. 19:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
Monday, Oct. 26:
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
x-Friday, Oct. 30:
x-Saturday, Oct. 31:
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