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MLB Postseason Glance

Major league teams advance through postseason series; upcoming playoff schedules are set for the league division rounds

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MLB Postseason Glance
MLB Postseason Glance

Chicago White Sox 2, Houston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago 6, Houston 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago 7, Houston 3

New York 2, Boston 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York 9, Boston 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York 9, Boston 2

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: San Diego 8, Chicago 0

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Saturday, Oct. 3: Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Monday, Oct. 5: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Williams 14-8), 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 3: N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 16-5), 6:38 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

Monday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 14-6) at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (TBS/TruTV/HBO Max)

L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta

Saturday, Oct. 3: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (Skubal 12-7), 4:08 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 4: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Milwaukee vs. San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 3: San Diego (Ray 13-8) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 16-5), 8:38 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 4: San Diego (King 12-10) at Milwaukee (Henderson 11-3), 4 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:30 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m. (FOX/FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Sunday, Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

x-Monday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

Monday, Oct. 26:

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

x-Friday, Oct. 30:

x-Saturday, Oct. 31:

_____

LA NACION
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