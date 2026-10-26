MLB Potential Free Agents List

The 203 potential free agents (c-club option; p-player option or opt out; m-mutual option; v-vesting option):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (6) — Jonah Heim, c; Brooks Kriske, rhp; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp; c-Jeff McNeil, 2b; p-Luis Severino, rhp; c-Jeffrey Springs, lhp.

BALTIMORE (9) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Chris Bassitt, rhp; m-Zach Eflin, rhp; c-Dietrich Enns; p-Ryan Helsley, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; c-Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; c-Luis Robert Jr., of; Trevor Rogers, lhp.

BOSTON (4) — c-p-Sonny Gray, rhp; Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; c-Garrett Whitlock, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Erick Fedde, rhp; Randal Grichuk, of; Sean Newcomb, lhp; Tommy Pham, of; Trevor Richards, rhp; Jake Rogers, c.

CLEVELAND (5) — m-Shawn Armstrong, rhp; Foster Griffin, lhp; Austin Hedges, c; Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b.

DETROIT (8) — c-Drew Anderson, rhp; Jack Flaherty, rhp; c-Kenley Jansen, rhp; Tyler Kinley, rhp; Burch Smith, rhp; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Justin Verlander, rhp; Jacob Waguespack, rhp.

HOUSTON (8) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; p-Tatsuya Imai, rhp; Steven Okert, lhp; Daulton Varsho, of; Christian Vázquez, c; LaMonte Wade Jr., 1b; c-Ryan Weiss, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (7) — c-Carlos Estévez, rhp; c-Tony Gonsolin, rhp; Jonathan India, 2b; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Luke Maile, c; Josh Rojas, 3b; Connor Seabold, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Travis d’Arnaud, c; Adam Frazier, 2b; Yoán Moncada, 3b; Anthony Rendon, 3b; c-Robert Stephenson, rhp.

MINNESOTA (4) — m-Josh Bell, dh-1b; Ryan Jeffers, c; A.J. Minter, lhp; p-Taylor Rogers, lhp.

NEW YORK (10) — David Bednar, rhp; Paul Blackburn, rhp; Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2b; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Trent Grisham, of; Tim Hill, lhp; Amed Rosario, inf; John Schreiber, rhp; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

SEATTLE (6) — Randy Arozarena, of; J.P. Crawford, ss; Hoby Milner, lhp; c-Andrés Muñoz, rhp; c-Victor Robles, of; Taylor Ward, of.

TAMPA BAY (7) — c-v-Yandy Díaz, dh; Gavin Lux, inf-of; m-Nick Martinez, rhp; Jorge Mateo, ss; Cedric Mullins, of; Freddy Peralta, rhp; c-Drew Rasmussen, rhp.

TEXAS (10) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Jalen Beeks, lhp; Elias Díaz, c; m-Kyle Higashioka, c; m-Jakob Junis, rhp; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; m-Joc Pederson, of; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

TORONTO (10)— p-José Berríos, rhp; Shane Bieber, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Yimi García, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; Paul Sewald, rhp; George Springer, of; c-Myles Straw, of; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Luis Urías, 3b.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (11) — p-Corbin Burnes, rhp; Taylor Clarke, rhp; Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp; James McCann, c; A.J. Puk, lhp; Dennis Santana, rhp; m-Michael Soroka, rhp; Ryan Thompson, rhp; Ildemaro Vargas, inf.

ATLANTA (13) — c-Ronald Acuña Jr., of; c-Ozzie Albies, 2b; Mauricio Dubón, inf-of; Kyle Farmer, inf; Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Joe Jiménez, rhp; Ha-Seong Kim, ss; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp; Dominic Smith, 1b; Brent Suter, lhp; Rowdy Tellez, 1b; Lane Thomas, of.

CHICAGO (16) — m-Matthew Boyd, lhp; Aaron Civale, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Ian Happ, of; m-Hunter Harvey, rhp; p-Clay Holmes, rhp; Shota Imanaga, lhp; m-Carson Kelly, c; David Peterson, lhp; c-Colin Rea, rhp; Seiya Suzuki, of; Tyrone Taylor, of; m-Caleb Thielbar, lhp; Trent Thornton, rhp; c-Jacob Webb, rhp.

CINCINNATI (7) — Brock Burke, lhp; m-Pierce Johnson, rhp; Brandon Leibrandt, lhp; p-Emilio Pagán, rhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Tyler Stephenson, c; m-Eugenio Suárez, 3b-dh.

COLORADO (4) — Kyle Freeland, lhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Tomoyuki Sugano, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Eric Lauer, lhp; Evan Phillips, rhp; Miguel Rojas, inf; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Blake Treinen, rhp; Alex Vesia, lhp.

MIAMI (2) — c-Sandy Alcantara, rhp; Pete Fairbanks, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Jake Bauers, 1b-of; m-Dustin May, rhp; JoJo Romero, lhp; m-Gary Sánchez, c; c-Antonio Senzatela, rhp; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — p-Bo Bichette, 3b-ss.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Alvarado, lhp; Luis Arraez, 2b; Alec Bohm, 3b-1b; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Adolis García, of; Brooks Raley, lhp; Edmundo Sosa, inf-lf.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Brandon Lowe, 2b; Gregory Soto, lhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (17) — Jason Adam, rhp; m-Miguel Andujar, of; Walker Buehler, rhp; m-Griffin Canning, rhp; Ty France, 1b; m-Lucas Giolito, rhp; c-Kyle Hart, lhp; Austin Hays, of; p-Michael King, rhp; Ramón Laureano, of; p-Yuki Matsui, lhp; Casey Mize, rhp; Adrian Morejon, lhp; p-Wandy Peralta, lhp; c-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Robbie Ray, lhp; Luis Rengifo, inf-of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — c-Ryne Stanek, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — JT Brubaker, rhp.

WASHINGTON (0)