MLS sets transfer records for incoming and outgoing players

Major League Soccer set records for both incoming and outgoing players on the international transfer market this year, the league announced Wednesday.

The league's teams spent more than $370 million in the transfer market to acquire players, up from $336 million in 2025.

Among the high-profile players to join the league were Robert Lewandowski with the Chicago Fire, Antoine Griezmann with Orlando City, Josh Sargent with Toronto and Breel Embolo with Atlanta.

Thirty players with World Cup experience joined the league, including 20 from the 2026 World Cup. The average age of the players who joined the league was just over 25.

There were 186 total international players signed by MLS clubs, representing 51 countries, the league said. Brazil led the nations represented with 16 players joining the league.

In contrast, English clubs spent $4.7 billion on players in the summer transfer window, with Manchester City alone spending $600 million, a record for a single club.

Teams also generated a record $218 million in revenue from transfers, up from $202 million last year.

Fifteen players who commanded multi-million dollar transfer fees came through the MLS Pro Player Pathway. They include Benjamin Cremaschi, who went from Miami to Parma in Italy, and Sebastian Berhalter, who joined Middlesbrough from Vancouver.

Real Salt Lake homegrown player Zavier Gozo was sent to Crystal Palace for a reported $22 million, a record for an MLS homegrown.

MLS is moving to a summer to spring schedule next year to better align with other international leagues and transfer windows. Currently the regular season runs from late February to early November.

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