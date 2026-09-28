Monken praises Browns defense for improvement over the past 2 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — With much of the focus around the Cleveland Browns on quarterback Deshaun Watson and the offense, coach Todd Monken wants to make sure that the defense is getting its share of the credit as well.

Monken gave defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a game ball after his unit flustered Carolina quarterback Bryce Young most of the game.

Cleveland pressured Young on 26 of his 50 drop-backs during Sunday's 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The constant harassment of Young in the backfield was a major reason why the Panthers scored only one touchdown and had to settle for four field goals.

The 52% pressure rate is the sixth highest the Browns have recorded in a win since Next Gen Stats started compiling pressure stats in 2016.

“They’re playing really hard and they’re playing connected. I think you’ve seen that started to come two weeks ago. I just like the energy that they played with, and they played off each other," Monken said.

Nine players had multiple pressures led by six from Jared Verse. Mason Graham had two sacks and has four on the season.

Graham is also the first defensive tackle since Chicago's Akiem Hicks in 2020 to have at least one sack in his team's first three games.

“Yeah, I feel like that was our main thing. Earlier in the past two games, he was sitting in the pocket. No one was really touching him and he was able to tee off on defenses. That was a big emphasis for us to get back there and just do what we do," Graham said about pressuring Young.

Carolina tight end Darren Waller said after Sunday's game that the Browns had the Panthers operating quicker than they wanted.

“It was a little bit of a chess match they were playing. They were doing things we didn’t see early on (in their first two games) and rotating their coverage in ways we didn’t see on film," he said.

Rutenberg also moved Verse around, which allowed him to get more pressures. Verse — who said during training camp he was trying to work on a new set of pass rush moves — also went back to basics.

“We knew their weaknesses and we focused on them all week," he said. "I was like, ‘I’m going to stop working on all of these flashy moves and everything like that. I gotta get back to my bread and butter.’ And that’s just running up in their face.”

Cleveland is 2-1 for the first time since 2023, but doesn't have much time to bask in being over .500 with a Thursday night showdown looming against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. The Steelers are also 2-1 after a 30-27 victory over Cincinnati.

“So we’re playing for first place. Isn’t that cool or what? I mean, so our guys, we’re ready to rock and roll. We’ll be good to go,” Monken said after the game.

What’s working

Avoiding turnovers. Watson joined Baker Mayfield (four times from 2018-21), Derek Anderson (2007) and Vinny Testaverde (1995) as the only Browns quarterbacks in the past 35 seasons to throw multiple touchdown passes without a turnover in consecutive wins.

What needs help

Reducing penalties. The Browns were flagged 12 times for 84 yards on Sunday, including 10 in the first half. Their 29 accepted penalties on the season is second most in the league (Green Bay has 32). They have 10 pre-snap penalties on offense, tied with Seattle and the Los Angeles Chargers for the most.

Stock up

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had his first two-touchdown game in the NFL, including hauling in a 14-yard pass from Watson with 1:48 remaining for the game-winning score. Fannin had seven catches for 51 yards. He has at least six receptions in six of the 19 games he has played.

Stock down

Offensive right tackle Tytus Howard was called for three false start penalties.

Key injuries

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (ankle, hip) and offensive guard Teven Jenkins (back) were inactive. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace sustained a knee injury during a kick return in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Key number

148.4 — Watson's passer rating in the fourth quarter, which leads the league. He is 20 of 25 for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes over the first three games.

Up next

The Browns host Pittsburgh on Thursday night in their first primetime game since 2024. The most recent one was also against the Steelers when the Browns won 24-19 during a second-half snowstorm.

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