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Montana State takes down Northwest Indian 110-43
Montana State defeated Northwest Indian 110-43; the Bobcats secured a dominant victory behind balanced scoring efforts
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LA NACION
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — DJ Johnson scored 16 points as Montana State beat Northwest Indian 110-43 on Wednesday.
Johnson went 6 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (3-4). Cavin Holden shot 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Hale Hansen shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.
Keenan Kahoekapu led the way for the Eagles with eight points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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