There are about 500,000 households in Hawaiʻi — and more than half of them are struggling financially, a steep jump from just two years ago.

That’s according to a new report unveiled Tuesday morning that depicts a state where hundreds of thousands of people are living beyond their means just to get by.

The rising cost of living, plus wages that are too low and rising too slowly, is driving people into debt and eating up money they’ve set aside, forcing them to rely on credit cards, sell belongings and work more than one job, the report from Aloha United Way shows.

“It’s definitely straining the social and cultural fabric of our state,” Michelle Bartell, president and CEO of Aloha United Way, said of the financial burden so many Hawaiʻi residents are living under.

The impact goes far beyond the financial. The survey found that people below the ALICE threshold are more likely to report trouble sleeping or focusing at work and more tension in the home.

For those on fixed incomes, there’s added strain. Kathy Fujimoto and her husband both worked steady jobs before retiring. Both receive social security, and her husband has a pension from his time working as an accountant for the City and County of Honolulu.

But social security places a limitation on how much they can earn from part-time jobs. After their rent doubled last year, they’re just scraping by.

Fujimoto said coupons at places like Safeway and Longs are a lifesaver. But digging for discounts in the stores’ apps adds a lot of time to her shopping.

“You almost have to almost have a second job doing that,” she said.

The nonprofit’s new report, based on a survey of 1,810 full-time Hawaiʻi residents, follows earlier versions, in 2022 and 2024. It assesses the needs and circumstances of people living at the edge of their financial rope. That includes people below the poverty line, but also those above it who still endure financial hardship, a group referred to as ALICE: asset limited, income constrained, and employed.

The federal poverty level for a family of four in Hawaiʻi is just under $38,000 a year. What Aloha United Way’s ALICE Initiative refers to as the household survival budget — enough to cover basic necessities such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, taxes and phone plans — is $45,804 for a single adult and more than $112,000 for a family of four.

In 2024, 40% of Hawaiʻi households lived below the ALICE threshold. In 2026, that number rose to 52%. For Native Hawaiians, who fared the worst among ethnic groups surveyed, 74% said their household isn’t making enough money to get by.

Bartell noted that the current threshold is based on 2024 numbers, so it is possible that the true numbers of those falling behind is even higher.

Cole Mijo works three jobs as a flight instructor, a cashier and a bookkeeper, but that still puts him below the roughly $46,000 threshold Aloha United Way estimates he’d need to cover his basic costs living on his own.

The 25-year-old lives with his parents and two siblings on ​​Oʻahu while he pays down his $900 a month loan for flight school. And that’s after he refinanced it down from $1,500 a month.

“So basically a rent payment,” he said. “I can’t afford two rent payments, so I’ll just pay one.”

There’s not just one factor that is making Hawaiʻi’s economy untenable for residents, according to economists at UHERO. Increased costs driven in part by the war in Iran, inflation that has recently been higher than the rest of the nation and the long-lasting effects of pandemic are all likely contributing. That’s on top of longer-term trends that have led to a stagnant economy.

“We have essentially been battered by shock,” Carl Bonham, the executive director of UHERO, said. “The new normal is chaos in the economy.”

This makes it difficult for economists to pinpoint precisely why it’s costing more to make ends meet and why more families are falling behind.

“Regardless, it’s going in the wrong direction,” Bonham said.

But Bartell said the latest rise in the number of people struggling was so startling that the firm that did the survey — Anthology/Finn Partners — was asked to “rerun the numbers because nobody wanted to believe it” and Aloha United Way also checked its findings with the national United Way ALICE research project.

“We really wanted to make sure that before we put out data that was this shocking,” she said, “that we were all confident.”

Many Factors Affecting Affordability

By pretty much every metric, more Hawaiʻi residents are having a harder time financially than two years ago. More than 1 in 3 households find it tough to afford enough food. One in four spend more than their income each month – by a median amount of $700 – to cover essential bills, often taking on debt just to get by. Emergency savings are dwindling.

More than a third of households are above the federal poverty level but still fall short of the ALICE threshold, meaning they struggle to cover the cost of basic necessities, even though they’re employed.

Mijo said he limits his spending. Fujimoto’s husband drives farther for cheaper gas, and she finds inexpensive but healthy recipes on social media.

At a Tuesday morning news conference to unveil the findings, speakers commended how scrappy local residents are in finding ways to get by.

“We know that our families, our households here, are incredibly resilient,” Kayla Keehu-Alexander, a vice president at Aloha United Way, said at the press conference. “But we shouldn’t have to rely on the resilience of our families to make this economy better. We should be relying on our willingness to come together and do all of that for them, so no one has to continue to struggle.”

The burden falls disproportionately on certain groups. In addition to almost three-quarters of Native Hawaiians surveyed saying they don’t make enough to cover basic costs, about 68% of families with children under 18 also reported a household income that falls short of what Aloha United Way estimates is needed to cover necessities such as housing, food and childcare.

Nearly two-thirds of young adults surveyed live in a household that falls below the ALICE threshold, an increase of almost 10 percentage points from two years ago. More than half of these 18- to 34-year-olds said that they frequently don’t have enough food but lack the cash to buy more.

Renters, those without a college degree and people living on neighbor islands are also more likely to find it difficult to cover their basic costs.

While the survey measures hardship, not its causes, Bartell said the findings reflect two difficult years.

Over the 12 months ending in July 2026 — midway through the Aloha United Way survey — Honolulu inflation surged to 5.6%, while inflation-adjusted wages grew by just 1%, according to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization.

Bartell pointed to a string of economic hits including disruptions to federal funding, such as the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits in 2025, the loss of several thousand federal jobs, surging energy prices due to the war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Kona lows in March, and the impacts of Hurricanes Lala and Lowell.

A year of turbulent storms has impacted Mijo’s income as a flight instructor. The work pays minimally while he’s working his way up in the industry. Severe weather means fewer hours.

“Those months are squeaking a little bit,” he said.

The origin of this year’s pain dates back several years, too. Hawaiʻi was slower to come out of the Covid-19 era and pandemic inflation had a delayed impact in the state, compared to the rest of the country, according to Bonham at UHERO.

As prices rose, wages continued to lag, UHERO found, only slightly outpacing inflation .

“We’ve had, definitely, a long string of disruptions that happened before the survey was in the field,” Bartell said, “and at the same time paychecks just haven’t kept pace.”

And while over the past decade the poverty rate for the Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander population improved more than other groups — decreasing from 20.5% in 2015 to 15.9% in 2025, according to some estimates — it remained the highest, contributing to their overrepresentation among the homeless population.

At the press conference, the CEO and president of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation said the striking results should be a call to action.

“There’s three ways that we can react to this disturbing set of data. One is to blame somebody for it. Let’s blame government. Let’s blame bureaucracy. Let’s blame corporations. Let’s blame the system,” Terry George said. “A second way is to just hope somebody else will solve it.

“And the … third way is the only way that we all must respond to this. Roll up our sleeves, work together, and do something about it for the sake of our friends and neighbors, and the communities that we love.”

More People At The Precipice

While Aloha United Way found that the gap between what people make and their essential costs has shrunk slightly overall in the last two years, more people are staring down the reality that they can’t make ends meet. The median household fell about $700 short of covering their monthly costs this year, down from $1,000 in 2024.

More Hawaiʻi households are seeing a mismatch between their income and their expenses. About 28% of households surveyed reported bills totaling more than their income, up from 24% two years ago. About half of young adults surveyed said they struggle to pay every one of their bills on time.

It’s driving people to the brink of financial distress. More three-quarters of households surveyed reported tapping into their savings, about the same percentage that had also relied on credit cards. Almost half – 47% – said they had overdrawn their checking account.

For those whose costs exceed their income, it’s hard to dig out of that hole. About 37% of households below the ALICE threshold find it difficult to pay off debts, compared to 21% of households above that income level.

That leaves little financial wiggle room to cover the cost of an unexpected emergency. More than half of Hawaiʻi households don’t have enough set aside to cover their expenses for three months, up 9 percentage points from two years ago. One in 10 households said they couldn’t afford a surprise $400 bill, and almost a fifth of households below the ALICE threshold said they wouldn’t be able to pay that bill at all.

Keehu-Alexander said some interventions are helping, listing the increase in the minimum wage, income tax cuts to households under the ALICE thresholds and better access to preschools and childcare subsidies.

But those initiatives need to be made permanent because more than half of the state’s households cannot plan financially for the future at all, which she called “one of the clearest signs of economic stability.”

“Hawaiʻi’s households are making difficult trade-offs to get by. At times, those sacrifices can come at the expense of health and well-being, or even long-term financial security,” Keehu-Alexander said. “The effects extend far beyond just household budgets.”

Finances Forcing Tough Decisions

Dire financial straits are forcing families to make hard decisions.

Almost half of households below the ALICE threshold bought less fresh food. One in three reported relying on credit cards, loans or pawnshops, and a quarter picked up additional jobs or extra shifts to increase their paychecks. Almost a fifth said they had delayed medical treatment.

More people are also relying on federal assistance such as SNAP or Medicaid to help cover the costs of food and medical care, compared to 2024. The last year has been marked by confusion over proposed requirements for people receiving aid, a gap in federal funding last fall that forced the state to step up and cutbacks in which food markets in the state can take SNAP benefits.

While experts feared people would fall out of the program as a result, Aloha United Way’s report found a slight increase in the percentage of households receiving assistance.

Falling behind in so many ways contributes to another reality in Hawaiʻi: outmigration — an uptick in long-time residents leaving the state . It’s particularly grim for Native ​​Hawaiians, more of whom now live in the rest of the United States than in Hawaiʻi, according to UHERO.

The trend manifests in elderly with no one to care for them, parents missing their children, siblings living far apart. With ʻohana – extended family – such a foundational element of life here, that phenomenon contributes to what the United Way’s Bartell characterized as a strain on the social and cultural fabric.

About 44% of survey respondents below the ALICE threshold said someone in their home has considered leaving the state in the last year. Most say the cost of living and the price of housing is driving them to weigh a move, despite family ties and a cultural connection.

“For many, the cost of living is making that decision for them,” Keehu-Alexander said.

But many can’t afford to leave, even if the price of living here makes it hard to envision staying. Households below the ALICE threshold are three times more likely to say that the cost of the move is one factor keeping them here.

This story was originally published by Honolulu Civil Beat and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.