MADRID (AP) — José Mourinho at first didn't fully open up about what he said at halftime to help ignite Real Madrid to a come-from-behind win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League .

“The locker room is like (Las) Vegas, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” he said when asked about what he told players with Madrid losing 1-0 at the break at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday.

Jude Bellingham, who came off the bench to help revitalize Madrid's offense, acknowledged that Mourinho understandably was “a bit angry” after the team's dismal first half.

But Mourinho said that instead of speaking too much, he tried to show the players images of what was being done wrong. And the team responded with five second-half goals and a 5-1 victory — its fifth straight in the league phase of the competition this season.

“I saw a terrible first half and tried with the analysts to find three or four images that could show the players exactly what we were doing wrong,” Mourinho said. “It was a halftime with few words because a picture is worth a thousand words. We looked at three different images, one from a defensive perspective and two from an offensive perspective. I think with visualization, it’s much easier for the players to understand.”

Mourinho said it led to a “mental click” that helped put the team back on track.

“On the screen you could see clearly that we weren’t doing things right and they were,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

Dynamic Bellingham makes the difference

Mourinho also made three substitutions at halftime, changing two central defenders and putting Bellingham in the game to steer Madrid to what turned out to be a comfortable win.

Bellingham's addition off the bench “proved key,” as Mourinho put it. The England international scored a goal and set up another. He had been left out of the starting lineup to rest. The coach said Bellingham “gave the team a completely different dynamic.”

Madrid equalized the match with Federico Valverde five minutes into the second half, and Bellingham got on the board with a beautiful goal 10 minutes later before Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Vinícius Júnior closed the scoring late with an assist from Bellingham.

Madrid had been struggling defensively in the first half as PSV threatened with quick transitions that allowed the Dutch team to create several scoring chances that worried a Bernabeu crowd that included newly appointed board member Rafael Nadal and his young son.

Mourinho replaced Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konaté to make the needed adjustments defensively. Bellingham came in for Aurélien Tchouaméni. The coach said he also changed the positioning of midfielders Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva.

“The players at the back also felt much more comfortable pressing high,” Mourinho said. “PSV gave us a hard time in the first half, and we struggled to win the ball back. In the second half, we had absolute control, and when the players up front wake up and start playing with joy, what happened can happen.”

With his two goals, Mbappé became the second-youngest player to reach 75 Champions League goals, behind Lionel Messi, according to UEFA. He reached the milestone in the third-fewest appearances, with 103, behind Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Vinícius found the net in the 87th for only his second goal with Madrid this season — and first since August.

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