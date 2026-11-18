Playing Hamlet has been compared to climbing Mount Everest, a physical and mental feat with no equal. Scottish actor Ian Charleson tackled it in 1989 with a secret: He was dying, the equivalent of ascending to the top of the world without oxygen.

“Elsinore” captures the final months of the actor's life as he delivers show-stopping performances of Shakespeare's Danish prince while his body is succumbing to AIDS . For Andrew Scott, playing Charleson, it has created a likewise career-defining performance.

Struggling actors as movie heroes are having a moment at the multiplex these days — think “Misty Green” and “I Play Rocky.” “Elsinore” is the one in this trio that embraces live theater and its chummy community.

Directed by Simon Stone with a screenplay by Stephen Beresford, “Elsinore” is not just a portrait of bravery and art in the face of death. It's a reminder of a terrible time when a mysterious illness was ripping through a terrified population, prompting a dreaded daily routine of looking for lesions on your body and hospitals burning the sheets of those who died.

No recording of Charleson's stage feat exists, but his Hamlet, inside the pressure-cooker of the brutalist National Theatre complex on London’s South Bank, is widely regarded as the greatest ever.

Charleson was then a struggling actor trying to shake off his role in “The Chariots of Fire,” noting bitterly that everyone only recalls the film for the music. After Daniel Day-Lewis pulled out of “Hamlet” halfway through its run, Charleson was asked to step in. He knows it may hasten his own death, but he says he's after quality, not quantity, of life.

“Elsinore” shows Scott puking into buckets backstage, collapsing after onstage speeches with his lungs on fire as he pours his life spirit into the role. “I’d rather die of ‘Hamlet’ than AIDS,” he says. “It's glory. It's joy.” He would die just weeks after the run, at age 40.

While that all sounds like a grim viewing prospect, there are plenty of moments of levity — Scott's Charleson has a dry, cutting sense of humor — amid an uplifting community. Charleson finds a queer support team and relies on his deep friendships, like his best friend played by Billie Piper, who cooks and leaves him food.

Another of his angels is Dr. Margaret Johnson, a U.K. pioneer of HIV and AIDS treatment who is trying to keep her patients alive. That means she expects no exertions and certainly no four-hour “Hamlet,” which she calls Charleson's “ridiculous enterprise.” Johnson is played with stern-but-caring perfection by Olivia Colman.

The movie also explores what it was like to be a gay man in the late 1980s, the competing demands of avoiding mainstream prejudice by staying closeted and the urgent need to not stay silent in the face of an extinction-level epidemic.

One of Charleson's colleagues is avant-garde director Derek Jarman, who urges Charleson to go public with his illness. “We cannot survive in a culture of lies,” he tells him. Jarman — played soulfully by David Dawson — is also dying of AIDS. “I'm going blind,” he confesses and your heart breaks. He's a director, after all.

One scene cuts through the gloom when Charleson finds a cassette tape of Ethel Merman singing “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and creates a elaborately choreographed, lip-synced show in a hospital AIDS ward to lift spirits, especially for one young, patient who hoped to be a dancer.

Scott is no stranger to “Hamlet,” of course, having starred in a production at the Almeida Theatre in 2017. In a nice twist, his Gertrude then is his Gertrude now, Juliet Stevenson, and a close Charleson friend, the actor David Rintoul, also has a role.

It's time to talk about Scott, who here clearly strengthens his case for being one of his generation's best actors. To play Charleson with such wit, anger, love, frustration and grace is astonishing. To then play Charleson playing Hamlet is just insane.

The script does a masterful job of connecting Hamlet's plight and the one facing its leading actor. As its director notes about the play: “It’s about being alive and becoming dead.” Knowing that Charleson is dying gives Shakespeare's dialogue even more pathos, like the lines around “There’s a special providence in the fall of a sparrow.”

One nifty bit of filmmaking comes toward the end — the use of crosscuts from the anguished stage performance between Hamlet and Horatio and the anguished interaction between Charleson and his bestie.

So we have to thank Day-Lewis twice. Once for abandoning the stage so that Charleson could shine and again this fall for setting in motion a stunning way for Scott to soar. Join us as we say: “Good night, sweet prince.”

“Elsinore,” a Focus Feature release that's in theaters Friday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for “frightening material.” Running time: 1111 minutes. Four stars out of four.