The next chapter in the “Meet the Parents” franchise is upon us, so you know what's ahead: Get ready for the lie detector test and cue the hostile animal.

“Focker In-Law” turns out to be a perfectly adequate sequel in large part thanks to adding something absolutely “Wicked” — Ariana Grande, who helps breathe new life into the moribund Focker Cinematic Universe.

Grande plays Olivia, a corporate coach and former FBI hostage negotiator who is the girlfriend to Greg Focker's son. She's flying in to New York for Robert De Niro’s birthday celebrations and to introduce herself to the dysfunctional clan.

This time, De Niro’s stern patriarch has softened into a vegan health nut who likes tofu and Pelotons. He cedes the antagonist role to Grande, who becomes the yin to Ben Stiller’s yang — a protective father who isn’t quite sold on his son’s angelic girlfriend.

Things get off to a rocky start when Stiller’s character runs into Olivia accidentally on the same plane when both are strangers to each other. He's trying to sneak into the first class bathroom and tries to hide from the flight crew by jumping in her seat. She accuses him of stealing from her purse and the encounter ends with an embarrassing public pat-down.

Back on the ground, they eventually, officially meet — laughing off the odd incident — but the damage has been done: Greg and Olivia circle each other warily for the whole movie, neither trusting the other no matter how many bonding opportunities they're given.

Written and directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the previous three films in the series, “Focker In-Law” has callbacks to things like Mr. Jinx the cat, the spiky flight attendant played by Kali Rocha and cremated ashes. It's like a greatest hits compendium, with polygraph needles spiking wildly on a paper scroll again.

Mr. Jinx is, of course, long dead, but De Niro's character has a new pet, a German shepherd who responds to commands in German. It's a powerful pooch who naturally snarls a lot at Stiller's Greg. The dog loves Olivia, though, of course.

De Niro's Jack also naturally bonds with Olivia almost immediately, much to Greg's befuddlement because he recalls how hard it was to get into Jack's circle of trust when he was younger.

Befuddlement turns to outright hostility when Greg burns dinner while Olivia produces a Michelin-level vegan banquet — plus saves the life of a choking participant. Things also flare up during what should be a leisurely bike ride that turns into something from “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Olivia accuses Greg of being an overly involved parent — he's guilty, I mean, who else cuts their own adult kid's meat? — while he begins to feel like she's using mind games to get her way. “I'm not one of your marionettes,” he tells her.

How far will Greg go to sabotage this relationship? Or will he learn a lesson about letting go? More importantly, will there be a more cringe-inducing sight than De Niro and Stiller sharing a cold plunge tub?

There are some surreal touches here, like a totally random cameo from Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and a performance of John Legend’s “All of Me” that may forever ruin that love song for viewers. At its worst, “Focker In-Law” sometimes feels like just an extended episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

You don't need a lie-detector test to know that Grande saves it. She uses her doe-eyed innocence brilliantly, playing perfect daughter-in-law material in one moment, but able to turn intense and steely no-nonsense the next. It's very funny and it's exactly the jolt the Focker franchise needed. This Thanksgiving, dig in.

“Focker In-Law,” a Universal Pictures release that's in theaters Wednesday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for “strong language and suggestive references.” Running time: 105 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.