Which play to run is a question that can bedevil any football coach, and it's also what dooms David O. Russell's fumbled biopic “Madden.”

“Madden” may sport an all-star cast — including Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller and John Mulaney — but it never settles on an approach, a tone or a focus. Its X's and O's are all over the place, just as its performances run the gamut from “SNL”-style parody to earnest drama.

Flops come in many forms, but “Madden” isn't an insincere effort. Its affection for John Madden , the Raiders Super Bowl-winning coach, broadcasting legend and video game icon is palpable. Cage's prosthetic-aided performance feels more like a well-meaning misfire than any kind of real travesty. This is more like a goofy, unfunny comedy that can't find the end zone, let alone the 50-yard line.

Russell, the director of “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” has always preferred a loose, screwball zaniness that can either lift off (see: “Flirting With Disaster”) or fall flat on its face. “Pancaked” is what Madden, while broadcasting a laid-out linebacker's tackle, might say, and unfortunately the term fits here, too. Amazon MGM is giving Russell's film a straight-to-streaming release.

Is “Madden” about the push-pull between family and football, and Madden's perpetually-on-the-brink marriage to Virginia Fields Madden (Hahn)? For about 20 minutes it is. Is “Madden” about his enduring friendship with the slick-haired, Machiavellian Raiders owner Al Davis (Bale)? Sometimes. Is it about a football coach learning to accept life after football and thrive off the gridiron? Occasionally!

Every now and then, “Madden” momentarily coheres. Usually it's when Hahn is talking. I'm also pretty sure Mulaney, playing Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, does a funny riff on the barbershop scene from “Chinatown” late in the film. So there's that.

But moments of comic synergy are remarkably rare in “Madden.” No one can get on the same page, and the pages aren't much good, anyway. Russell, who wrote the script with Cambron Clark, has always delighted in throwing together a high-anxiety jumble of big personalities, with wigs and prosthetics tossed in, and hoping something sincere and wholehearted comes out.

Such an improv-ready environment is ripe for performers who, to use a football slogan, go big or go home. As much as that ethos might usually suit Cage, his Madden doesn't work — particularly in the voice. It never stops feeling like Nicolas Cage doing John Madden. A larger-than-life figure of pigskin grit and subtle sweetness, Madden, who died in 2021 , is no easy task for an actor. But it's hard to watch “Madden” and not wish John Candy was still around to play him.

“Madden” might have worked better if it honed in on one chapter of his life. Instead, it starts as he's hellbent on bringing a Super Bowl title to the Raiders and it ends, abruptly and bizarrely, with Davis' induction into the Hall of Fame. The movie's best span covers when Madden, after a bleeding ulcer, retires from coaching, and finds himself explaining 3-4 defenses to his dog.

But “Madden” mostly feels like a failed search for the right comic plane. Bale, who's excelled in Russell's films, particularly in “The Fighter,” brings a hard edge to Davis that finds little to play against. His marriage to Carol Sagal Davis (Miller) runs as a kind of corollary to John and Virginia's relationship, in which Virginia refuses to yield their lives entirely to football. Hahn, as always, knows the right pitch to hit, even when saddled with interview-style scenes that are out of sync with the rest of the movie.

The presence of Shane Gillis, as Madden's neighbor, is an awkward and pointless insertion. But that's generally the issue with “Madden,” which also features cameos from Snoop Dogg and Marshawn Lynch. Again and again, it throws something against the wall and hopes it sticks. What the movie needed was a game plan.

“Madden,” an Amazon MGM release debuting Wednesday on Prime Video, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language throughout. Running time: 110 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.