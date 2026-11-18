While exercising in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, 8-year-old Josephine runs far ahead of her dad.

Before he catches up, she hears screams coming from a public restroom and hides behind a tree, peeking out to see a woman try to run from an attacker, who pushes her down, bangs her head into the ground and rapes her.

Like the girl, played by newcomer Mason Reeves in Beth de Araujo’s harrowing family drama “Josephine,” we as the audience must bear witness to this horrific act of violence. We must also carry the burden of what we’ve seen for the duration of the film, which won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival . But, of course, unlike her, we are not 8.

The awful truth of being a parent is that you cannot control when your child will learn about, or experience, the horrors of the world. How do you help a kid navigate the emotional fallout? How do you even know when it will hit, or how it will manifest? We want to protect our children as long as possible, to shield them from realities that are often beyond even our understanding. But nothing ever really goes according to plan, does it? And kids? They have their own internal world of fears and dreams.

Josephine’s parents, Damien ( Channing Tatum ) and Claire (Gemma Chan), are well-meaning, but they are not on the same page. When Josephine asks questions, Damien deflects. Claire tries to engage more directly. But the truth is that they were never going to be able to control or even manage this situation. They can try to explain things as gently as possible, but then there is the chaos of what an 8-year-old who has ears and the passcode to her mother’s phone can find out on her own. She might misspell rape in the search bar, but Google is there to help direct her to the correct definition.

We don't get to know Josephine before the incident. We don’t know if she was a joyful kid or a rebellious one. We don’t know if she was one who lashed out at her parents and schoolmates in anger or frustration. We don’t know if she’d ever wanted to buy a toy gun at the store before or if, when face-painting is on the table, she chooses something scary with monster teeth. What we do know is that she appears to be going through something she doesn’t understand — the world around her no longer seems safe.

When Josephine sees her father being intimate with her mother, she screams at him to get away. Her guard is up with strangers, too, and through de Araújo’s lens, you sense danger looming. Then there are the visions — Josephine sees the perpetrator everywhere. Like an imaginary friend, or rather a nightmare, he’s just there, in all her spaces.

This scenario is sadly rooted in the real-life experiences of the filmmaker, who witnessed something in Golden Gate Park as a child and whose family did not talk about it after. De Araújo has set her film version in more modern times, with one parent at least, Claire, who tries to talk to Josephine about what happened. But even when you’re being as direct as possible, it’s hard to know what kids are hearing and concluding. You get the feeling that this little girl, and this family, will be forever altered.

Then there are the police, the detectives and the therapists and the stressful possibility of a trial in which Josephine is the only witness and the victim’s only hope. It is all quite agonizing, but de Araújo keeps things moving and the camera close on Josephine’s face. It is a marvel of direction that Reeves never appears to be performing, or reciting lines that an adult has written for her. You really do believe that you’ve dropped in on their lives. Tatum and Chan make their characters feel quite real as well (albeit unusually beautiful).

Because “Josephine” dares to tackle such a challenging and upsetting subject, it won't be for everyone. But those who do take a chance will find a thoughtful and honest film, made with beauty, care and courage.

“Josephine,” a Sumerian Pictures release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “rape, graphic nudity, some language and sexual content.” Running time: 120 minutes. Three-and-a-half stars out of four.