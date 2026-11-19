The period Hollywood vibes aren’t quite as immaculate in “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” David Fincher’s neo-noir coda to Quentin Tarantino’s radiant “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt’s stuntman still looks gorgeous driving around Los Angeles in a convertible. The atmosphere (now 1977, not 1969) of a bygone Hollywood remains intoxicating. This leisurely paced, serial-style sequel gives Tarantino, and now Fincher, a new era of movies — and a slightly seedier L.A. — to pay homage to.

But potent as Pitt’s uber-cool performance is as Cliff Booth, “The Further Mis-Adventures” struggles to find a purpose. There’s a decent argument to be had, though, that with the combined talents at play here, you hardly need one. It may be enough to simply revel in Cliff peering through the window of a projection booth and mouthing the dialogue of a Blaxploitation film; in the shadowy images of two killers stalking a home at night on Mulholland Drive; in Cliff’s use of the word “scooch” while pointing a shotgun.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is, moment to moment, often wonderfully fun. As was the case in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the movie feels like a dream conjured while drifting in and out of sleep on the couch while an old movie is playing on the TV. Scenes of fictional films and TV series blur with the movie’s own ’70s fable.

And, most of all, “Cliff Booth” wants to burnish the legend of its titular stuntman. Cliff was always a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy, but he’s now mostly stopped stunt work and instead works primarily around town as a fixer. Rick Dalton, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, is said to be doing a series in Australia, and grown too wide in the waist for Booth to double for him.

Booth doesn’t seem to mind a bit. He may be living with his father (a lovely Peter Weller) in Marina del Ray, but his mythology has only grown. He’s the guy who beat up Bruce Lee. But there are many more stories to tell, including Cliff’s far-fetched stint in the Pacific during World War II. In short, Cliff has grown into an Elmore Leonard or Travis McGee protagonist.

Colorful as that can be, “The Further Mis-Adventures,” which is playing on IMAX screens before it begins streaming on Netflix, feels aimless. By the time it does introduce a central plot line, it's more of an afterthought.

But you can see why Fincher, whose default mode has always been noir, would come aboard. The handoff from Tarantino, who wrote the script but opted not to make it his 10th and final directed film, is one of the movie’s most consistently compelling frictions. As in “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” which Steven Spielberg inherited from Stanley Kubrick, following where the two filmmakers align and where they divert is a constant source of drama.

Most of the time, their sensibilities — Tarantino’s excitable verbosity and Fincher’s cool precision — are well-matched. After all, they’re bound by a shared affection for the movie’s most deeply felt passions: Hollywood history and Brad Pitt. No character has better transmuted Pitt’s easy big-screen charm, so — even though “Cliff Booth” may be too much of a good thing — it’s not hard to grasp why the actor was loath to let him go.

As you’d expect, Fincher most excels in the movie’s darker elements. The introduction of plot comes largely through the Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena), a pair of stylish gangsters causing mayhem around Los Angeles. When they first attack, Fincher’s camera feels more alive than in any other sequence.

A fairy tale twist on real-life tragedy, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” coursed with an ominous dread that made the gleeful finale all the more rewarding. “Cliff Booth” may have some similar link. The Hillside Stranglers, a pair of cousins, began operating the year the film takes place. But the Verdusco brothers of “Cliff Booth” are hardly seen for the movie’s first 90 minutes, and their fate feels of minor significance.

Meanwhile, the story revolves mainly around Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), a TV star known for doing his own stunts, who gets himself involved with the wrong people. It’s a fix that involves his wife, Toni (Carla Gugino), his co-star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki).

Debicki, in particular, moves to the forefront. An always graceful actor, Debicki is given one of the best showcases yet for her razor-sharp elegance. An exquisite still-photograph montage of her at a splashy red-carpet premiere shows how easily she fits into old Hollywood glamour. Cliff falls for her, hard. And in their charged interplay, Fincher and Pitt even manage to revisit “Fight Club.”

So what’s going on here? Many of us could happily watch Pitt mix margaritas and teach bad guys a lesson all day long. But is that it? “The Further Mis-Adventures” is maybe best seen as an ode to the below-the-line workers of the movies. Every location is labeled with its proximity to Hollywood, as if straying too far from Vine Street risks falling out of the frame.

But if you look around in “Cliff Booth,” at the lush production design of Donald Graham Burt captured by Erik Messerschmidt’s sumptuous cinematography, the signs abound. There’s the opening scene, set around Tarantino’s own New Beverly Cinema. There’s the glare of “Star Wars” on a passing marquee. There’s the two-bit criminal trying to pawn a box of Kodak film.

The value and shelf life of the movies may be the real story here. Cliff Booth isn’t just a crew member, he’s cinema’s avenging angel. When the climax comes, belatedly and awkwardly, he’s moved to action not out of some morality, but because a few punks messed with a good movie star.

At one point, we learn that Crosby, as Cliff calls her, was once a movie critic and an acolyte of Pauline Kael. The movies are no great art form, she claims, but “hamburgers shoveled to the undeserving masses.” And this isn't treated, necessarily, as slander. Booth, himself, is seen with a bag full of Big Kahuna Burger, the fast-food mainstay of Tarantino’s films.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is a juicy burger of a movie. It might not be a satisfying meal, but, in bites, it tastes great.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” a Netflix release in theaters Nov. 25, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for some strong/disturbing violence, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content, nudity and drug use. Running time: 141 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.