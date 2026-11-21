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Mrus scores 23 in The Citadel’s 79-63 victory against South Carolina State
The Citadel defeated South Carolina State 79-63; the victory moves the Bulldogs to a four and two record
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LA NACION
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Mrus scored 23 points as The Citadel beat South Carolina State 79-63 on Friday.
Mrus added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Marcus Banks scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Aaron Ekwere had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.
Noah Treadwell led the way for the Bulldogs (3-3) with 19 points. South Carolina State also got 12 points and four assists from Deshaun Jackson Jr.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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