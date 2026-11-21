CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Mrus scored 23 points as The Citadel beat South Carolina State 79-63 on Friday.

Mrus added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Marcus Banks scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Aaron Ekwere had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Noah Treadwell led the way for the Bulldogs (3-3) with 19 points. South Carolina State also got 12 points and four assists from Deshaun Jackson Jr.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.