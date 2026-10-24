Müller scores and the Thorns clinch a playoff spot with a 1-0 win over the Courage

Marie Müller scored the lone goal and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory at home over the North Carolina Courage on Friday night.

In other National Women's Soccer League matches, the Utah Royals and the Seattle Reign ended in a scoreless draw and the Houston Dash downed the Chicago Stars 3-1.

In the 60th minute, Müller smashed home the rebound to break the deadlock and put Portland Thorns ahead. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold made two saves for her eighth clean sheet on the season.

The win moved the Thorns (13-8-8) into sixth place in the league standings with one game left in the regular season. It is the tenth straight season that Portland has made the playoffs.

The Courage (13-13-3) have dropped five of their last six games.

Royals also clinch playoff berth

The Utah Royals (14-10-5) clinched their first-ever playoff berth with a scoreless draw at home against the Reign.

The Seattle Reign (13-11-5) are above the playoff line in eighth place but have not yet secured a spot in the postseason.

The two sides combined for 20 shots with five on target.

Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey recorded four saves for her eighth clean sheet and Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn tallied a save for her fifth clean sheet of the season.

Dash go up early on Klenke's rebound goal

Goals from Leah Klenke, Maggie Graham, and Clarissa Larisey led the Houston Dash (9-14-6) to a 3-1 win over the Chicago Stars.

Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Off a free kick in the fourth minute, Klenke finished off a rebound to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

After goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher picked up a backpass from defender Bea Franklin, the Stars surrendered an indirect free kick in the box. In the 54th minute, off a quickly taken free kick, Lisa Boattin found Graham to double the lead.

Forward Kiki Van Zanten’s low-driven cross found Larisey for the third goal of the night, in the 79th minute.

The Stars (5-22-2) got on board on a corner kick delivery from Emma Egizii to Sam Staab, for the final score of 1-3.

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