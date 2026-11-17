WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday defended his use of a government plane to fly to the LSU-Texas college football game the day after a nationwide ground stop that caused massive travel disruptions and left people stranded across the country.

Mullin, speaking on CNBC, acknowledged earlier reporting in the New York Post that he flew to the game a day after all planes were grounded. Mullin's flight took place after the stoppage was lifted and as flights were back in the air. But thousands of flights were canceled because of the ground stop, and Mullin flew as people nationwide were forced to scramble for alternative travel options.

Mullin's flight comes as the ground stop is garnering increasing scrutiny, with Democrats in the Senate demanding that the Trump administration provide clear answers about what went wrong.

Asked on CNBC whether he is required to fly on government planes and whether he paid for the trip personally, Mullin said yes.

“We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open,” he said on CNBC. “They’d been completely open for 21 hours.”

He added: “We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn't open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time.”

The Department of Homeland Security said Mullin was required by law to travel on a government plane. It said in a statement that he pays personally for any flight unrelated to government work.

“Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements," it said.

The day before his flight, Mullin was at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy giving updates on the ground stop.

The longest flight stoppage in 25 years lasted more than four hours and ended around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, allowing some domestic flights to take off from U.S. airports. The stoppage resulted in thousands of canceled flights and massive disruptions at airports across the nation ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

President Donald Trump's administration has said the air traffic snarls were caused by a router issue in the aging air traffic control system. Trump on Monday got defensive during a lengthy — sometimes testy — exchange with reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Asia.

He faulted old technology and Democrats for the incident that caused upheaval at the country’s airports — especially his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

“I don’t take any responsibility” for Friday’s ground stop, Trump said,

“What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” the president said. He later noted: “Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing.”

Trump was silent on the chaos until Sunday, when he posted on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and asking Congress for more money to cover the cost of system improvements.

Catalini reported from Morrisville, Pennsylvania.