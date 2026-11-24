Like so many of us these days, Peter Gabriel is thinking a lot about artificial intelligence .

Specifically, as a handful of companies barrel toward creating hypothetical machine intelligence they hope surpasses our own, the 76-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist is reflecting on what it means to be human.

On his latest album, “o/i,” the Genesis singer's response appears to be: Go outside, touch grass and remember that we are all “made of earth,” as he sings on one of the more upbeat tracks, “Who Are We Talking To?”

Much of the record, though, has a hypnotic solemnity that augments his message. “By the Nazarene with his Turing machine / I have been undone / By the mitochondria in my cells, by the ringing of the funeral bell / I have been undone,” he sings over staid synths reminiscent of a church organ on “Been Undone.”

In a time when so many are contemplating humanity, Gabriel succeeds in creating a deeply spiritual album, which serves as a companion piece to his 2023 record, “i/o." Though he occasionally signals transcendence with references to Christian imagery, Gabriel mostly channels the divine on these 13 new tracks through lyrics about nature and mortality, accompanied by his familiar world music sound.

“In this entangled world / In the physical world / You can sense this is not all there is," he says through an almost spoken word delivery on the ominous, sonically austere “Sacrament."

But nature informed more than just his lyrics. The seven-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame double inductee released one song from the album on each full moon this year. The non-traditional album release is creative, if somewhat hokey.

Most of the songs are more than five minutes long, with the longest, “One by One (Bright-Side Mix),” coming in at nearly 10 minutes — one of many apparent efforts to subvert the attention economy. “You see the world now all connected / Flowing as a brain / You see the world the way it will be / Unfolding in your hands,” he sings somberly over brooding strings on “What Lies Ahead.”

There is, at times, a discordant tension between some of the lighthearted-sounding tracks and his urgent prophetic message.

In “Looking for the Happy,” for instance, Gabriel searches for joy despite challenges and chaos over a bright, cheerful arrangement of brass instruments. While Gabriel’s refusal to despair is admirable, the song isn’t quite convincing that happiness can be found as we observe “this fierce intelligence, that challenges the very thing that makes us, us."

Still, this kind of head-on engagement with our current reality is something to be lauded. Amid fears AI will replace human-created art, Gabriel's gritty lyricism and soulful sound remind listeners that our relationship to life, aging and mortality makes it safe to assume that isn't happening anytime soon.

“o/i,” by Peter Gabriel

Four stars out of five

On repeat: “Been Undone”

Skip it: “Looking for the Happy"

For fans of: Charging crystals, hating on clankers, Paul Schrader's “First Reformed”