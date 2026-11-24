INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons are two of the best pass rushers of their generation, and they're set to share an NFL field for only the third time Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers .

If anybody still doubted whether Parsons plans to make his season debut at SoFi Stadium, Garrett inadvertently eased their minds when he was asked about the pregame communication between two superstars who have become friends.

“The dialogue was, ‘Hey, big bro, you got any extra tickets?’" Garrett said with a grin. "I said, ‘Yeah, I got you, man.’ I hooked him up, and I’m looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy. I know he had to take some extra time, but the game is better when Micah Parsons on the field doing this thing.”

Thanksgiving Eve will mark a turning point for these players and their teams, which are both 6-4 and sitting on the outer edge of the NFC playoff bracket.

The Rams’ home fans finally will get to see Garrett play for their team for the first time, 11 games into a season that has shifted in focus from Super Bowl aspirations to mere postseason qualification.

Garrett missed seven games earlier this season while recovering from knee surgery, but Parsons hasn’t played since last Dec. 14, when his first season with Green Bay ended with a major knee injury.

While Parsons is listed as questionable by the Packers, he was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday — and it's clear he's mentally ready to lead their late-season charge.

“I’m just so focused,” Parsons said. “I’m so locked in on what’s ahead of me, and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization ... and what it means for playoffs. And if I can be out there, I want to be out there and I’m excited for any time. We've only got seven games left, and I want to capitalize on those if I can.”

Quite appropriately for a game with this much pass rushing talent, the Rams are using this holiday spotlight to debut their Fearsome White alternate uniforms — a tribute to the team's 1960s “Fearsome Foursome” era, when it had one of the best defensive lines in NFL history.

The Rams' current line group is also formidable, with Garrett and Aaron Donald together alongside high-volume sack artist Byron Young and nose tackle Kobie Turner, who is expected to return from injury.

“When we go out there as one and play to the best of our ability, we're a very, very scary unit,” Turner said. “There will be opportunities for us.”

The Packers' offensive line appears to be ripe for disruption by Garrett and Donald: Green Bay is coming off a 30-10 loss to Minnesota in which Jordan Love was sacked eight times, the most allowed by this team since 2015.

But the Packers had won five of six before that loss, and they understand the meager margin for error in the NFC North.

“We’re definitely feeling the urgency,” Green Bay receiver Christian Watson said. “Just got to do our job and let everything else handle itself, but the urgency’s definitely there. We know what’s stake. We know the opportunity we have in front of us. We’ve just got to take care of it.”

Need to know

Green Bay (6-4) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4).

When/where to watch: Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST, Netflix.

Latest odds: Rams by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Packers 6-4; Rams 6-4.

Last week: Packers had a bye, lost to Vikings 30-10 on Nov. 15; Rams beat Cardinals 34-6.

Last meeting: Packers beat Rams 24-19 on Oct. 6, 2024, at Green Bay.

Series record: Packers lead 51-47-2.

Matchup to watch

Rams RBs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum vs Packers S Evan Williams and LB Isaiah McDuffie. Los Angeles likely must establish its running game to have any chance to thrive offensively while Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson are all sidelined by injury. Green Bay is in the middle of the NFL pack in run defense, but Williams' stout play in the box as the Packers' leading tackler could lead a strong defensive effort.

Stats and stuff

— The Packers have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with the Rams, including each of the past five. Sean McVay is 0-5 against Matt LaFleur, his offensive coordinator in 2017.

— Despite their modest record, the Rams have outgained their opponents by an NFL-high 1,009 yards this season. That's the largest yardage differential for any team in Week 10 over the past three seasons.

— This is the only game the Packers are playing in a three-week stretch. They lost at home to Minnesota on Nov. 15 and don’t play again until a Dec. 6 trip to New Orleans.

— The Rams haven't allowed a first-quarter touchdown in 11 consecutive games going back to last season, the longest active streak in the league.

— The Packers are playing on a Wednesday in the regular season for only the second time, the first since 1938 against the Chicago Cardinals. The Rams are playing their third Wednesday game and the first since 1948.

— Green Bay has 20 takeaways, its highest total through the first 10 games of a season since 2014. The Rams have a minus-3 turnover differential with just nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

— Watson and Matthew Golden are the first Packers duo to have 50-plus catches for 850-plus yards apiece in the first 10 games of a season. They’re the first set of teammates to do it since Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2022.

— Packers S Xavier McKinney has an NFL-leading six interceptions.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay contributed to this report.

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