Nabeel Rajab , a prominent democracy activist in Bahrain who helped lead the island nation’s 2011 protests known across the wider region as the Arab Spring and who spent years in prison for challenging its monarchy, died on Tuesday. He was 62.

His family found him unresponsive at their home in Turkey on Tuesday morning, activists said. The Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which Rajab once led as president, confirmed his death in a post on X.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family. We pray that God may encompass him with his vast mercy and reward him abundantly for his efforts and contributions,” the group wrote.

Ebrahim Sharif, an activist who was a close friend of the family, said that Rajab's wife and daughter found him unresponsive early in the morning at their home in Turkey. He said he had spoken to Rajab's brother and that the family believed Rajab likely died of a heart attack.

Rajab left Bahrain early in the Iran war, as authorities cracked down on Shiite-led protests throughout the Gulf island kingdom, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. Rajab accused the government of torturing an imprisoned activist and feared he would be arrested if he returned, he told The Associated Press at the time.

Rajab rose to international prominence in 2011, as the Arab Spring uprising swept the region and demonstrations erupted in Bahrain's capital, Manama. He was a pivotal figure in the protest movement, during which the country's majority Shiite population demanded the ruling Sunni monarchy offer them greater political freedoms. As president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, he advocated for expanding the powers of Bahrain’s parliament, ensuring freedom of expression and fighting anti-Shiite discrimination.

Bahraini authorities, backed by Saudi troops, arrested scores of demonstrators and crushed the protests, while ultimately introducing limited political reforms.

He was imprisoned on multiple occasions in the years following the unrest. His longest stretch behind bars began in June 2016. He was eventually released in June of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, though he was ordered to spend the remaining time in home detention.

At the time, he had been serving a five-year sentence over tweets criticizing the Saudi-led war in Yemen and alleging prison abuse. He had also been sentenced to two years over comments deemed critical of Bahrain.

Rajab had a history of heart issues. During one of his earlier detentions, he received treatment for an irregular heartbeat. He separately received a pardon from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in 2015, after concerns emerged about Rajab’s health.

___ Schreck reported from Bangkok and Metz from Jerusalem.