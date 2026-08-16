Nashville SC beats Inter Miami, Messi, 4-1 as Hany Mukhtar scores 2 in the second half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored a pair of second-half goals and Nashville SC beat Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-1 on Saturday night in a match featuring the top two teams in the Eastern Conference to remain atop the MLS standings.

Messi started his first game since the death of his father, Jorge , on Aug. 8 at age 68. He played in the second half of Inter Miami’s 3-2 loss to Club León on Aug. 12, but did not start the game.

The Inter Miami captain had a major scoring chance in the 23rd minute, but his penalty kick was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake. The rebound was put into the net by Sergio Reguilón, but the goal was disallowed after it was determined that Reguilón had entered the penalty area early.

Andy Najar scored his first goal of the season, heading in a pass from Elias Saad along the left post in the 16th minute.

Inter Miami evened the game in the 48th minute off a spin-move goal from Telasco Segovia.

Mukhtar scored in the 48th minute off a pass from Saad. Sam Surridge followed eight minutes later, netting his team’s leading 12th goal of the season, scoring off his back heel and putting Nashville up 3-1.

In the 62nd minute, Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios-Novo misread a goal kick from Schwake and fell over, which allowed Mukhtar to gain control of the loose ball and extend Nashville’s lead to 4-1.

The result was just Nashville’s second win over Inter Miami since Messi had joined.

Up next

Nashville travels to Red Bull New York on Wednesday. Inter Miami travels to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here