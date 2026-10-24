Nathan MacKinnon has goal and 3 assists in Avalanche's 6-3 win over Lightning

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, Nazem Kadri scored his first goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Friday night.

Devon Toews, Fedor Svechkov, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas also scored as Colorado rebounded from back-to-back road losses. Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Charle-Edouard D’Astous added another for the Lightning, who saw their three-game winning streak halted. Nikita Kucherov was held in check and remains a goal or assist away from becoming the franchise's career points leader. He has 1,137 points and is tied with Steven Stamkos.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 23 shots, including one off the mask on MacKinnon's liner.

Guentzel's goal with 42.7 seconds left in the second period made it 4-2. The Avalanche unsuccessfully challenged the play for a missed stoppage. The Lightning went on the power play but couldn't score. They struggled on the power play all evening.

MacKinnon’s goal with 15:42 remaining gave Colorado a 5-2 cushion. Necas sealed it with a late empty-net tally.

Logan O’Connor returned to the lineup after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. He recently lost his father, Myles, a former NHL defenseman, at age 59.

The game featured the league's currently longest-tenured coaches in Jon Cooper and Jared Bednar. Cooper took over the Lightning in March 2013 and has won two Stanley Cups. Bednar was hired by Colorado in August 2016 and captured one Cup — in 2022 over the Lightning.

Wyndham Clark, the 2026 U.S. Open champion, was in attendance and brought his trophy. Clark drank from the cup while receiving an ovation from the crowd.

Up next

Lightning: At Utah on Saturday night.

Avalanche: At Nashville on Sunday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here