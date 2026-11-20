ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Negotiators entering the final day of this year's United Nations climate talks in Turkey are seeking meaningful commitments to address global warming amid warnings that only drastic cuts in fossil fuel emissions can avert its most catastrophic effects.

Friday marks the official end of the two-week annual summit, which has so far largely failed to advance any big ideas to move away from fossil fuels — mainly coal, oil and gas — which are contributing to more intense and deadly heat waves , droughts, floods and other disasters.

A goal introduced this year to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% to 35% by 2035, preferably from renewable energy , also would allow the use of coal and other fossil fuels.

And leaders from countries ravaged by climate change — mostly poorer, vulnerable countries that contributed little to the problem — say a U.N. fund to help them recover from climate disasters and adapt to a warmer world is not nearly large enough.

Top-emitting nations did not participate directly in this year's summit, complicating efforts. That includes the United States, the world’s second-largest polluter after China and the largest polluter historically, which is absent for the second year in a row .

A report last week by the independent nonprofit Climate Action Tracker found that progress in slowing global warming has essentially stalled for the past five years. That means the world is sure to overshoot the goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

Without drastic reductions beyond what countries already have promised, the globe will end the century 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times, the report said. ___

Delgado reported from Bangkok. Associated Press reporter Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan. ___

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