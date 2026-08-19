NC State enters year 14 under Dave Doeren knowing it has a strength in returning QB CJ Bailey

N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — 2025 record: 8-5

Expectations

N.C. State has been a regular bowl team under Dave Doeren, now entering his 14th season and the program’s career wins leader . He’s won eight or nine games in seven of the past nine years, while the Wolfpack closed with a bowl win for the first time since 2017.

Yet an 11-win season in 2002 with longtime NFL star Philip Rivers at quarterback remains the only time in program history that N.C. State has reached double-digit wins. The hope is for more of that.

The lineup will look different with four offensive starters and three defensive starters back, while quarterback CJ Bailey returns and running back Duke Scott (595 yards) thrived in spot work last year as he inherits a leading role.

N.C. State is picked to finish seventh in the 17-team ACC , and only two of nine league opponents are picked ahead of the Wolfpack. Both of those — the opener against Virginia on Aug. 29 that was originally slated for Brazil and a visit from Louisville on Oct. 3 — come early.

Strengths start with veteran QB's return

Bailey’s return was critical. He went from throwing for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024 to 3,105 yards and 25 TDs last season. The slender 6-foot-6 junior has also become a more accurate passer on higher volume (68.8% last year).

“All those reps I took from my freshman year to now has been crucial to my game,” Bailey said.

Bailey has also run for 11 touchdowns the past two seasons, even with short-yardage specialist Will Wilson (10 TDs last year) as the backup.

“His leadership jumps off the table,” Doeren said. “Last year he was an offensive leader, this year he’s a team leader. And it’s different. He can feel it. He can talk to anybody, he’s got complete confidence and they have complete confidence in him. And he knows that.”

Weaknesses start with defensive questions

The Wolfpack ranked 12th in the Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (20.0) and 20th in total defense (329.5 yards) over star linebacker Payton Wilson’s last two seasons in 2022 and 2023, according to Sportradar. But N.C. State has fallen dramatically the past two seasons since with Wilson in the NFL, ranking 97th in scoring defense (28.7) and 107th in total defense (401.5).

Safety Asaad Brown Jr. is the leading returning tackler (64), and his 10 starts match nickelback Jackson Vick as the two most experienced returning starters. Safety Tristan Teasdell is back after starting five games last year while logging 370 snaps for the most on the team by a true freshman. But there are questions with sorting out a retooled defensive front and linebackers group.

“This year will be way different because we took a lot of time this offseason to work on the details, do the little things, just making sure we make our layup plays,” said cornerback Brian Nelson II, who started three games last year.

New faces

WR Joshisa Trader (transfer from Miami), OL Jimarion McCrimon (transfer from East Carolina), LB Harvey Dyson III (transfer from Tulane), LB Raul Aguirre Jr. (transfer from Miami), P Jackson Waller (transfer from Arkansas State).

Key losses

RB Hollywood Smothers (transferred to Texas), OT Jacarrius Peak (transferred to South Carolina), TE Justin Joly (NFL draft pick), DT Brandon Cleveland (NFL draft pick), LB Caden Fordham.

Biggest games for the Wolfpack

At Virginia (Aug. 29), at Vanderbilt (Sept. 19), Louisville (Oct. 3).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football