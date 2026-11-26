NEW YORK (AP) — Stocking up on discounted shampoo while grabbing a flat-screen TV and several Lego sets for under the tree. Making a holiday list, comparing style options and delivery dates, and finding the best price with help from artificial intelligence.

Black Friday, the retail industry's version of the Super Bowl, comes with a few twists this year. Brands and stores have promoted steep discounts online and in stores all month, making the day once considered the holiday shopping season's unofficial kickoff seem more like the fourth quarter of a football game.

AI-powered shopping tools and cost concerns fueled by the U.S. war with Iran also are influencing how, where, when and on what consumers are spending, according to industry analysts. When Black Friday deals are available, basics like T-shirts, toiletries and pet supplies are going into shopping carts along with gift items, analysts said.

“Usually, when you think of holiday shopping, it’s premium handbags and jewelry and those types of items, but we’re fast seeing shoppers also use this season to stock up on the essentials,” said Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at technology company Adobe.

Black Friday still has enough die-hard traditionalists to make it the biggest day of the year for retail foot traffic, according to Sensormatic Solutions, which tracks activity at physical stores. Retailers large and small view the occasion as an opportunity to improve their year-end footing and to attract new customers.

“Black Friday is still the day for in-store shopping,” Grant Gustafson, Sensormatic's head of retail consulting and analytics, said.

This year's holiday shopping takes place in a U.S. economic environment marked by lackluster consumer confidence, high inflation and shoppers who have kept spending regardless. Foot traffic data show Americans are visiting stores less often this season, and their purchases appear more intentional than impulse-driven, Gustafson said.

Here are some of the emerging trends for Black Friday and holiday shopping overall in 2026:

Online spending so far has exceeded expectations

Analysts and economists closely scrutinize retail spending on the five days that begin with Thanksgiving Day and end on Cyber Monday for clues about consumers’ financial staying power and retailers’ prospects during the crucial holiday period and into the new year.

The good news for retailers is that consumer confidence jumped this month as U.S. gasoline prices continued a steady decline.

Online sales have beaten expectations so far this holiday season, according to Adobe Digital Insights, a research and market intelligence program that Pandya leads. U.S. consumers spent $82.5 billion online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, 9.1% more than during the same three weeks last year.

Adobe predicted that U.S. online sales for the holiday shopping season that runs through Dec. 31 would grow by 6.7% and total $275.1 billion. The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for about half of the 4.1% sales growth it expected in stores and online in November and December. The group forecast U.S. shoppers collectively spending $1.01 trillion.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday still might have bigger discounts

U.S. retailers have broadly held the line on prices instead of making big increases across the board, and offered solid discounts that persuaded customers to shop earlier, industry analysts said.

Technology company Salesforce, which tracks digital spending at a range of retailers, including grocery stores, said November discounts are 8% bigger than last year. The seasonal promotions pushed average selling prices of physical merchandise 1% below last November's prices, Salesforce said.

Caila Schwartz, a retail and consumer insights leader at Salesforce, said the discounts encouraged shoppers to add 2% more items in their online carts from Oct. 1 through Nov. 18 compared with the same period a year ago.

“In the last several years, a lot of the (sales) gains have been from higher prices,” she said. “This is not what we are seeing this year.”

While retailers offered discounts earlier this year, with some starting before Halloween, Adobe's Pandya said the best prices still are likely to land on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For example, discounts on TVs are expected to average 23% on Friday compared with 11% during the first 22 days of the month.

Shoppers are buying household items along with holiday gifts

Self-gifting is an established holiday shopping trend. Black Friday's expansion to a multiweek event also has some consumers filling their cupboards with toiletries and clothes they would typically buy at another time, according to analysts.

Online sales of personal hygiene products were 40% higher from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 compared to the October average, according to Adobe's data. Sales of household cleaning products spiked 33% and clothing basics by 27% during the same time frame, Adobe said.

The deepest holiday discounts are expected on clothing, home goods, and health and beauty, Salesforce said. The company said it expected health and beauty products to average 33% off between Tuesday and next Monday.

“It's not just a moment where shoppers are buying gifts,” Schwartz said. “They’re also buying things that they need, and so that’s going to help drive up a lot of the spend.”

AI tools may be persuading users to do more online shopping

Consumers are using AI-assisted tools to help them compare products and prices , particularly as inflation and paying more for gasoline has made them more attuned to price tags, Pandya said.

A belief that e-commerce sites will offer “the best value possible” has contributed to shoppers doing more of their holiday period spending online instead of in stores, he said.

Traffic to online retail sites from links in AI-powered tools more than doubled this month compared with November 2025, Adobe said.

Walmart CEO John Furner told analysts during an earnings call this month that customers who employed Sparky, the retailer's AI shopping assistant, spent 40% more per order on average than shoppers who did not use the tool.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told analysts last month that U.S. shoppers using its AI assistant Alexa spend 50% more than those who don’t.