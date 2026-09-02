New Illinois QB, new UAB coach in spotlight in season opener
Illinois demonstrates stronger defensive performance; UAB registers higher overall offensive yardage
- 1 minuto de lectura'
UAB at Illinois, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET
How to watch: Big Ten Network
Key stats
Illinois (2025)
Overall offense: 373.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)
Passing: 235.8 yards per game (58th)
Rushing: 138.1 yards per game (89th)
Scoring: 29.4 points per game (53rd)
Overall defense: 344.9 yards allowed per game (46th in FBS)
Passing: 218.4 yards allowed per game (63rd)
Rushing: 126.5 yards allowed per game (36th)
Scoring 23.6 points allowed per game (57th)
UAB (2025)
Overall offense: 404.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)
Passing: 265.6 yards per game (26th)
Rushing: 138.7 yards per game (87th)
Scoring: 26.4 points per game (76th)
Overall defense: 423.3 yards allowed per game (117th in FBS)
Passing: 232.3 yards allowed per game (93rd)
Rushing: 191.1 yards allowed per game (118th)
Scoring 38.3 points allowed per game (133rd)
Team leaders
Illinois (2025)
Passing: Luke Altmyer, 3,007 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Ca’lil Valentine, 614 yards on 131 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Hank Beatty, 864 yards on 70 catches, 3 TDs
UAB (2025)
Passing: Jalen Kitna, 2,462 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage.
Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 900 yards on 167 carries, 5 TDs.
Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 927 yards on 72 catches, 7 TDs.
Last game
Illinois beat Tennessee 30-28 in the Music City Bowl to cap a 9-4 season.
UAB beat Tulsa 31-24 for its first road win since Nov. 26, 2022, and finished 4-8.
Next game
Illinois: Hosts Duke on Sept. 12
Alabama-Birmingham: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12.
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