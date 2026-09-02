New Illinois QB, new UAB coach in spotlight in season opener

UAB at Illinois, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Illinois (2025)

Overall offense: 373.8 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 138.1 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (53rd)

Overall defense: 344.9 yards allowed per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 218.4 yards allowed per game (63rd)

Rushing: 126.5 yards allowed per game (36th)

Scoring 23.6 points allowed per game (57th)

UAB (2025)

Overall offense: 404.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 265.6 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 138.7 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (76th)

Overall defense: 423.3 yards allowed per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards allowed per game (93rd)

Rushing: 191.1 yards allowed per game (118th)

Scoring 38.3 points allowed per game (133rd)

Team leaders

Illinois (2025)

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 3,007 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ca’lil Valentine, 614 yards on 131 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 864 yards on 70 catches, 3 TDs

UAB (2025)

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 2,462 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage.

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 900 yards on 167 carries, 5 TDs.

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 927 yards on 72 catches, 7 TDs.

Last game

Illinois beat Tennessee 30-28 in the Music City Bowl to cap a 9-4 season.

UAB beat Tulsa 31-24 for its first road win since Nov. 26, 2022, and finished 4-8.

Next game

Illinois: Hosts Duke on Sept. 12

Alabama-Birmingham: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.