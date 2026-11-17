The New York Sirens will play a home game at Madison Square Garden in a return to the famed venue a season after drawing a sellout crowd to set a U.S. attendance record for a women’s pro hockey game , the team announced Tuesday.

The Sirens will play the PWHL expansion Detroit Clutch on Jan. 23. The outing is not part of the league’s neutral site “Takeover Tour” schedule, and marks the New Jersey-based Sirens’ second game at MSG.

In April, the Sirens drew a crowd of 18,006 for their 2-1 shootout win over Seattle.

U.S. national team captain Hilary Knight will once again play a headlining role with the visitors. Knight played for Seattle last season before being acquired by Detroit in trade this offseason.

On Monday, the PWHL began unveiling its Takeover Tour schedule with the Boston Fleet playing the Ottawa Charge in Washington on Jan. 2.

The outing will mark the second straight year the league has played a neutral site game at the NHL home of the Washington Capitals. Last season’s outing in January drew 17,228 fans, which at that time represented the largest crowd to attend a pro women’s hockey game in the U.S.

The game in Washington kicks off this season’s Takeover Tour series, which has been expanded from 18 to 24 games, though the remainder of the schedule has not yet been announced. Training camps open this week and the 12-team PWHL will open its fourth season with all teams in action over the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6.

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