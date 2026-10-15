New Zealand makes 8 changes for the second rugby test against Australia

New Zealand has avoided major changes to its starting lineup while selecting a more experimental bench for the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test against Australia on Saturday in Sydney.

Three of the eight changes to the matchday 23 have come in response to injuries as the All Blacks' selectors have mainly obeyed the adage to never change a winning combination.

The backline is altered only by the selection of Josh Moorby on the left wing in place of Leroy Carter, who injured his ankle late in the first test, which New Zealand won 50-19 .

Damian McKenzie remains at flyhalf and Beauden Barrett at fullback in the dual playmaker setup that worked efficiently last weekend at Eden Park.

There are two changes in the forward pack where George Bower will start at loosehead in place of Ethan de Groot and Fabian Holland, a surprise omission last weekend, will return at lock for Josh Lord.

On the bench, hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho replaces Asafo Aumua, who has concussion, and DuPlessis Kirifi, who was left out of New Zealand's initial squad for the two-test series, returns in place of the injured Anton Segner.

Cortez Ratima takes over from Kyle Preston as the scrumhalf replacement and the powerful Timoci Tavatavanawai has been called on to make an impact in the centers.

There had been speculation that, having secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th year, New Zealand might have more changes with a view to next year's World Cup. But the All Blacks expect the Wallabies to provide stiff opposition at home.

“Last week was a big week with it being our first game back on New Zealand soil after a long tour away and the Bledisloe Cup on the line,” head coach Dave Rennie said. “We put in a performance befitting the occasion. Now we need to back that performance up.

“The Wallabies are a proud side and they'll be hurting after last week. It's a great challenge for us to now face them in front of their home crowd.”

Injuries have reshaped the Australian backline for the match, forcing a significant change at flyhalf.

Declan Meredith will start at No. 10 in place of Ben Donaldson, who sustained a leg injury during the first test at Auckland. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has been included to make his test debut from the bench as Wallaby No. 1,001.

Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i moves from the wing to outside center in place of Len Ikitau who has a concussion, and Harry Potter returns on the left wing.

There are two changes in the front row where former All Black Aidan Ross will start at loosehead and Josh Nasser, a tryscorer last weekend, is named at hooker.

Among several changes on the Australian bench, Billy Pollard returns to cover hooker and Josh Canham is named as the second row backup. Carlo Tizzano provides backrow cover.

Scrumhalf Kalani Thomas has been selected for his first Bledisloe Cup test as replacement scrumhalf.

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