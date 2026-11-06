New Zealand police dismiss rape allegation against Cape Verde soccer captain and charge accuser

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police have dismissed a rape allegation against Cape Verde soccer captain Ryan Mendes and have charged the accuser with making a false statement.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said Friday the claim that a sexual assault occurred at a central Auckland hotel in March had not been substantiated.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged under New Zealand's Crimes Act with making a false statement. She is expected to appear in court next week.

“A decision to prosecute in these circumstances is not taken lightly and follows months of investigative work by our Adult Sexual Assault Team,” Beard said.

The incident was alleged to have occurred hours after Cape Verde played Chile in a friendly match in Auckland, won 4-2 by Chile.

Mendes' lawyer, Karl Trotter, said the allegation resulted in his client facing intense international media speculation. Cape Verde qualified for the 2026 World Cup and the subject of the alleged assault arose at almost every media conference Mendes attended.

“Mr. Mendes was thrilled to finally be able to get this behind him and he regards it as a complete vindication,” Karl Trotter told the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

“It is to be hoped that this recent turn of events, clearing Mr. Mendes of the allegation of rape, attracts the same level of media attention as the original reporting."

The 36-year-old Mendes is Cape Verde's most capped player, having made 103 appearances since his debut in 2010. He currently plays for RS Berkane in Morocco.

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