NFL owners unanimously approve the sale of the Seahawks to Vinod Khosla and his family

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL owners on Wednesday unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to the Khosla family, including Vinod Khosla.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated the Khosla family for having “great timing” in purchasing the team that is coming off its second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

“It’s not very often you can buy a Super Bowl championship team, but you’ve done that,” Goodell said. “Many of our members struggle to find ways to get in the Super Bowl and win a trophy and you’ll be walking into your new building shortly with a fresh, shiny trophy there for you.”

The sales agreement for $9.612 billion was announced on July 11 and awaited Wednesday's approval at a special owners meeting in Atlanta to become final. The sale was in accordance with the wishes of late team owner Paul Allen.

Vinod Khosla is the founder of Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. His current net worth is $13.7 billion, according to Forbes.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here