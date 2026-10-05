NFL says it is looking into an official cursing at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NFL is looking into the circumstances of an official swearing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during the team's loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press by email.

Line judge Jeff Seeman was caught on camera cursing at McBride, which drew the ire of union leader JC Tretter, a retired offensive lineman who played eight seasons.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter, the NFL Players Association's executive director, said on social media along with a video clip of the incident. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

The NFL Referees Association did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The interaction took place with just under five minutes left after officials did not call a pass interference or illegal contact penalty on New York’s Dru Phillips, who made contact with McBride before the ball arrived from Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play.

Arizona punted and the Giants went on to win 36-24 after Deonte Banks intercepted Brissett and ran it back for a pick-6 as time expired.

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