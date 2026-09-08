Nicaragua tells top UN court Germany is violating international law by selling weapons to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Nicaragua told the United Nations’ top court on Tuesday that Germany has breached the Genocide Convention by selling Israel weapons that were used in the country's war in Gaza.

Nicaragua argued that Germany is violating international law by “facilitating” acts of genocide in Gaza by providing arms and other military support to Israel, in proceedings at the International Court of Justice. Berlin denies the allegation.

While the case centers on Germany, it indirectly takes aim at Israel’s campaign in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Israel, which isn’t a party in the proceedings, strongly denies that its actions amount to acts of genocide. The preliminary hearings focus on whether the court has jurisdiction.

The proceedings are the latest legal attempt to rein in Israel’s military campaign by a country with historic ties to the Palestinian people, after South Africa accused Israel of genocide at the same court in 2023 .

“It is impossible that with the type of political, commercial and military relations of Germany with Israel, they could not be aware, or normally should have been aware, of the serious risk that acts that could amount to genocide were being committed by Israel,” Nicaragua's top lawyer, Carlos José Argüello Gómez, told the court.

Germany has been a staunch supporter of Israel for decades and is the second-largest supplier of arms to Israel after the United States.

Nicaragua’s government has historical links with Palestinian organizations dating back to their support for the 1979 Sandinista revolution.

On Monday , Germany told the court that the case was improperly filed and should be thrown out.

“Nicaragua’s conduct indicates that it was not interested in hearing Germany’s view on its allegations, but simply in bringing Germany before this court,” Julia Monar, Germany’s top lawyer, told the judges. Countries are typically expected to attempt to resolve disputes before bringing them to the court.

Lawyers for Nicaragua denied this, pointing to documents sent to the German foreign ministry as well as press releases describing the dispute.

The ruling on jurisdiction is expected later this year and, if Nicaragua's case moves forward, the proceedings could take years.