EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nicco Marchiol passsed to Luke Dehnicke and Hayden Elligon II for touchdowns, then rushed for a score late in the game to lead Northwestern past Illinois 31-17 on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' four-game losing streak.

Caleb Komolafe rushed for1271 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Kleather kicked a 32-yard field goal while converting three extra-point attempts as Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) sent the Illinois (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to a third straight loss.

Illinois’ No. 4 quarterback, freshman Dan Eisenmenger, threw for two touchdowns — to Collin Dixon and B.J. Thurman – to cap his first two collegiate drives. Eisenmenger entered in the third quarter, after No. 3 QB Carson Boyd was ineffective in the first half, and finished with 140 yards on 10 for 13 passing.

Illinois No. 1 QB Katin Houser and usual back-up Michael Clayton are sidelined with hand injuries.

Marchiol finished with 133 yards on 14-for-20 passing and rushed for 33 in his first win at Northwestern. The Wildcats played their fourth game without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, whose athleticism and arm had gotten them off to a 6-2 start.

In his first start, Boyd showed he could run and evade defenders, but was ineffective and burned by a pair of interceptions. The sophomore managed just 35 passing yards (7 for 11) in the first half, but rushed for 56.

Aidan Laughery led Illinois with 78 rushing yards on 18 carries and Dixon had 87 receiving yards.

Northwestern narrowed its all-time series deficit against Illinois to 56-59-5, winning the Land of Lincoln Trophy this season in a rivalry that dates to 1892.

The takeaway

Illinois: Boyd’s running speed evasiveness were clear, but Eisenmenger's entry into the game was an unexpected surprise.

Northwestern: Before Marchiol got rolling, Northwestern struggled again without Chiles, who passed for 1,898 yards (13 TDs) and rushed for 415 (10 TDs) through the first eight games of the season.

Up next

Both Illinois and Northwestern both are among the 14 Big Ten teams that are bowl eligible with a minimum of six wins.