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Nick Pivetta throws 5 shutout innings in return from injured list as Padres beat Nationals 3-2

Padres beat Nationals 3-2 to keep pace in playoff race; a pitcher threw five shutout innings in his return

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Nick Pivetta throws 5 shutout innings in return from injured list as Padres beat Nationals 3-2
Nick Pivetta throws 5 shutout innings in return from injured list as Padres beat Nationals 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched five shutout innings in his return from a long stay on the injured list and the San Diego Padres beat the skidding Washington Nationals 3-2 on Monday to keep pace in the National League playoff race.

Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. both finished with three hits for the Padres, who remained a half-game behind Arizona for the final NL wild card. The Diamondbacks won 5-4 in 10 innings at Kansas City.

Merrill had two RBI singles that drove in Manny Machado. Tatis scored on Machado's single in the third.

Pivetta (2-2) allowed two hits in his fifth start this season and first win since April 1. He was placed on the 15-day injured list April 14 with right elbow inflammation and transferred to the 60-day IL on June 2. The right-hander struck out two and walked none while throwing 63 pitches, 39 for strikes.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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