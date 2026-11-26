1
Nikonov scores 19, Portland State defeats UC Riverside 72-65
Portland State defeated UC Riverside in Wednesday basketball action; the Vikings secured a seven point road victory
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Yaroslav Nikonov had 19 points in Portland State’s 72-65 victory over UC Riverside on Wednesday.
Nikonov added seven rebounds for the Vikings (4-4). Koren Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and five steals. K.C. Ibekwe shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.
Tony Duckett finished with 24 points for the Highlanders (3-3). Devon Malcolm added 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Más leídas
- 2
El entrenador de rugby que agredió a un hombre en una pizzería fue indagado y pidió perdón
- 3
Elecciones en España: por qué la oposición desconfía de Pedro Sánchez y agita el fantasma del fraude
- 4
Patricia Bullrich, la pelea por las muñecas con el PJ y las viejas reglas de Pichetto, en la sesión del Senado