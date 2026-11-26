RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Yaroslav Nikonov had 19 points in Portland State’s 72-65 victory over UC Riverside on Wednesday.

Nikonov added seven rebounds for the Vikings (4-4). Koren Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and five steals. K.C. Ibekwe shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Tony Duckett finished with 24 points for the Highlanders (3-3). Devon Malcolm added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.