No. 10 Oklahoma has another stout defense and its QB back. The run game is a question mark

No. 10 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — 2025 record: 10-3

Expectations

The Sooners could challenge for the national championship if they can duplicate their dominance on defense, run the ball more effectively and survive a brutal stretch of early-season games on the road. Oklahoma reached the College Football Playoff last season only to lose in the first round to Alabama after blowing a 17-0 lead.

Defensive end Taylor Wein and linebackers Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis lead a unit that figures to be solid up the middle once again with former five-star recruit David Stone stepping into a bigger role at tackle.

Starting quarterback John Mateer, leading receiver Isaiah Sategna and four starting offensive linemen return along with Lou Groza Award winner Tate Sandell, who made eight of nine kicks from 50-plus yards. For the Sooners to take the next step they'll need to average more than 3.54 yards per carry to take some of the pressure off Mateer, the team's second leading rusher who played through injury for much of the season.

Coach Brent Venables brought in Oakland Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough and former NFL All-Pro tight end Jason Witten to help turn things around with a host of ranked teams on the schedule.

Strengths included the LB cor

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Oklahoma gets a big boost with the return of Mateer and Lewis.

Matter passed for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 431 yards and eight scores. A hand injury early in the season derailed momentum that had him among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy. Lewis led one of the nation’s best defensive units with 76 tackles, including 10.5 for loss. He and Heinecke (74 tackles, including 12 for a loss) should be among the top LB duos in the country.

Wein is also poised for a big season after seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in eight starts to lead the team. The secondary is another area of strength with the return of playmakers Eli Bowen and Peyton Bowen and rising cover corner Courtland Guillory.

Weaknesses center around running game

Last season, Oklahoma finished 13th in the 16-team Southeastern Conference in rushing with an average of 118.5 yards per game. RBs struggled to create “explosive runs" that went for 12 yards or more, according to Witten, who seems intent on having the tight ends do more to help.

For the first time since 2020 someone other than DeMarco Murray is coaching the running backs. McCullough is looking for yards after contact from a position group that includes Tory Blaylock, the team's leading rusher a season ago with 480 yards. McCullough has coached the likes of Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas and Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, running backs who are tough to bring down at the point of contact.

New faces

TE Hayden Hansen (transfer from Florida), LB Cole Sullivan (transfer from Michigan), WR Parker Livingston (Transfer from Texas), WR Trell Harris (transfer from Virginia), TE Rocky Beers (transfer from Colorado State).

Key losses

DE R Mason Thomas (NFL), DT Gracen Halton (NFL), LB Kobie McKinzie (transferred to Northwestern), G Febechi Nwaiwu (NFL), WR Deion Burks (NFL).

Biggest games for the Sooners

At Michigan (Sept. 12), at Georgia (Sept. 26), vs. Texas in Dallas (Oct. 10), vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 14), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 21).

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