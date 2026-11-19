ATLANTA (AP) — Wake Forest can clinch its first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game since 2021 with a win at Georgia Tech and help elsewhere.

If the No. 10 Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 11 CFP) win, they will secure their spot in Charlotte if either No. 6 Miami beats Virginia Tech or No. 21 Louisville loses to Pitt on Saturday night. If Wake Forest wins but does not get either result elsewhere, it could still wrap up the bid with a victory over Duke in its Nov. 28 regular-season finale.

Wake Forest's No. 11 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings means the Demon Deacons currently occupy the final projected at-large power conference bid in the 12-team field.

“That’s something that is out of our control,” linebacker Aiden Hall said after the Deacs beat SMU. “We just want to keep winning every week. We can’t control who recognizes us or who don’t, the only thing we can control is how bad we keep whuppin’ on teams.”

Staying on pace for those grandiose goals will require handling business against Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) , which is coming off a 20-6 victory at Clemson , its largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent this season.

First half dominance

Wake Forest is coming off a sensational performance last week in a 49-7 shellacking of SMU . The Demon Deacons led 42-0 at halftime, continuing a trend from recent weeks. Over its last four games Wake Forest has outscored opponents 145-0 in first halves and has won first halves 260-75 for the season, an average margin of 19.5 points per game.

Despite the lack of competition, the Demon Deacons are not worried about a potential future close game.

“To be on this run of six games or whatever it is, to play football at this type of level, it doesn’t happen all too often," Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert said. “I think as a coach maybe you’re a little bit on edge. But I trust in our team, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Lopez returns to action

Quarterback Gio Lopez has been the driving force for Wake Forest’s success. Lopez has 27 total touchdowns and thrown just one interception this season; he has totaled 17 touchdowns over his last five games.

He has dealt with a nagging right knee injury that kept him out of the Nov. 7 win over Merrimack, but Dickert did not see any worrying signs in his first game back. He expects Lopez to continue wearing a brace on his knee for the rest of the season.

Yellow Jackets with momentum

Not much has gone right for Georgia Tech this season, but the Yellow Jackets are coming off a strong performance at Clemson.

After coach Brent Key fired four assistants earlier in the week, Georgia Tech handled Clemson with its two quarterback system as Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson rotated all afternoon.

“We’ll use both of them,” Key said. “My evaluation was it was productive. We had a productive day doing what we wanted to do and what we needed to do from a big picture gameplan wise. Not exactly sure how we’ll use them moving forward, but there is a place for both of those guys in the game.”

Revenge game

On top of the big picture goals for Wake Forest, this game is an opportunity to avenge a 2025 heartbreaker. Georgia Tech won 30-29 in overtime in Winston-Salem, a game that reached the extra session after a controversial missed offside call gave Georgia Tech an extra life.

“We left it in someone else’s hands and we can’t do that,” Dickert said. “At the end of the day we have to go out there and win a football game for 60 plus minutes, whatever it takes.”

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AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

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