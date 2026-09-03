No. 11 LSU hosts Clemson on Saturday night in coach Lane Kiffin's LSU debut
Clemson faces No 11 LSU; both teams ended their previous season with 7-6 records and bowl losses
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Clemson at No. 11 LSU, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET
How to watch: ABC
Key Stats
Clemson (2025)
Overall offense: 392.2 yards per game (63rd in FBS)
Passing: 267.8 (24th)
Rushing: 124.5 (105th)
Scoring: 27.2 (72nd)
Overall defense: 356.7 (55th)
Passing: 218.3 (62nd)
Rushing: 105.5 (16th)
Scoring: 20.5 (33rd)
LSU (2025)
Overall offense: 333.5 (109th in FBS)
Passing: 229.5 (63rd)
Rushing: 104 (126th)
Scoring: 22.8 (103rd)
Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)
Passing: 204.6 (42nd)
Rushing: 124.1 (32nd)
Scoring: 19.8 (24th)
Team Leaders
Clemson (2025)
Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,943 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Adam Randall, 814 yards on 168 carries, 10 TDs
Receiving: T.J. Moore, 837 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs
LSU (2025)
Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,927 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Caden Durham, 505 yards on 111 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Barion Brown, 532 yards on 53 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Clemson closed out a 7-6 season with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. LSU concluded a 7-6 campaign with a 38-35 loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl.
Next game
Clemson hosts Georgia Southern on Sept. 12. LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12.
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