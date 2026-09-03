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No. 11 LSU hosts Clemson on Saturday night in coach Lane Kiffin's LSU debut

Clemson faces No 11 LSU; both teams ended their previous season with 7-6 records and bowl losses

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11 LSU hosts Clemson on Saturday night in coach Lane Kiffin's LSU debut
11 LSU hosts Clemson on Saturday night in coach Lane Kiffin's LSU debut

Clemson at No. 11 LSU, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC

Key Stats

Clemson (2025)

Overall offense: 392.2 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 267.8 (24th)

Rushing: 124.5 (105th)

Scoring: 27.2 (72nd)

Overall defense: 356.7 (55th)

Passing: 218.3 (62nd)

Rushing: 105.5 (16th)

Scoring: 20.5 (33rd)

LSU (2025)

Overall offense: 333.5 (109th in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 (63rd)

Rushing: 104 (126th)

Scoring: 22.8 (103rd)

Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)

Passing: 204.6 (42nd)

Rushing: 124.1 (32nd)

Scoring: 19.8 (24th)

Team Leaders

Clemson (2025)

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,943 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 814 yards on 168 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: T.J. Moore, 837 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs

LSU (2025)

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,927 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 505 yards on 111 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 532 yards on 53 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Clemson closed out a 7-6 season with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. LSU concluded a 7-6 campaign with a 38-35 loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl.

Next game

Clemson hosts Georgia Southern on Sept. 12. LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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