No. 11 LSU hosts Clemson on Saturday night in coach Lane Kiffin's LSU debut

Clemson at No. 11 LSU, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC

Key Stats

Clemson (2025)

Overall offense: 392.2 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 267.8 (24th)

Rushing: 124.5 (105th)

Scoring: 27.2 (72nd)

Overall defense: 356.7 (55th)

Passing: 218.3 (62nd)

Rushing: 105.5 (16th)

Scoring: 20.5 (33rd)

LSU (2025)

Overall offense: 333.5 (109th in FBS)

Passing: 229.5 (63rd)

Rushing: 104 (126th)

Scoring: 22.8 (103rd)

Overall defense: 313.5 (22nd)

Passing: 204.6 (42nd)

Rushing: 124.1 (32nd)

Scoring: 19.8 (24th)

Team Leaders

Clemson (2025)

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,943 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 814 yards on 168 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: T.J. Moore, 837 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs

LSU (2025)

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,927 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 505 yards on 111 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 532 yards on 53 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Clemson closed out a 7-6 season with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. LSU concluded a 7-6 campaign with a 38-35 loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl.

Next game

Clemson hosts Georgia Southern on Sept. 12. LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12.

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