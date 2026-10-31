No. 12 Mississippi rolls to 45-15 victory over Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 12 Mississippi pulled away for a 45-15 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Leading 17-15, Chambliss had a 26-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give Ole Miss a nine-point lead. He added a 6-yard TD pass to Caleb Cunningham and a 28-yarder to Horatio Fields in the fourth quarter for Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 SEC).

Chambliss was 22 of 34 passing and rushed for 65 yards on seven carries.

Backup quarterback Deuce Knight scored on a 17-yard run to complete a 21-point fourth quarter for the Rebels.

Ole Miss, looking for a spark in its running game with its star back Kewan Lacy out with a separated shoulder, found it in sophomore Shekai Mills-Knight, whose 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter helped the Rebels lead 14-9 at halftime. Mills-Knight had just 42 yards through the first seven games, but finished with 71 yards on 16 carries.

A blocked extra point kept the Tigers from tying the game at 7 in the middle of the second quarter. The teams then traded turnovers, the second a fumble by Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown that led to an 86-yard touchdown drive for Ole Miss on the score by Mills-Knight.

Brown was 25 for 38 for 195 yards and a touchdown passing and rushing for Auburn (4-4, 2-4).

The takeaway

Auburn: It’s the second straight loss for the Tigers after the stunning 27-24 upset at then-No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 17.

Ole Miss: The Rebels were 13-for-16 on third downs. In a potential trap game between facing Texas and Georgia, Ole Miss turned in a workmanlike performance.

Up next

Auburn: host Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss: host Georgia on Saturday.

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