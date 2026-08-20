No. 13 Alabama looks to return to the CFP with a new starting QB, Mack or Russell

No. 13 Alabama

2025 record: 11-4

Expectations

The Crimson Tide look to make back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff under third-year coach Kalen DeBoer and potentially end the Southeastern Conference’s three-year national championship drought. The powerhouse league hasn’t even made the title game since Georgia won consecutive championships in 2022-23.

Alabama beat Oklahoma 34-24 in the opening round of the CFP last year and then got rolled by top-seeded and eventual national champ Indiana in the Rose Bowl, 38-3. DeBoer will turn to his third different starting QB in Tuscaloosa, with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell vying for the starting job. Whichever guy earns the spot will get to throw to one of the league’s top receivers, Ryan Coleman-Williams (1,654 yards receiving and 12 TDs in two seasons).

Strengths include a loaded secondary

All five starters in Alabama’s vaunted secondary played significant snaps last season, including CBs Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. as well as All-SEC SS Bray Hubbard. FS Keon Sabb and NB Red Morgan round out what should be the strength of the defense under coordinator Kane Wommack, who is back for a third year.

The Crimson Tide ranked third in the SEC in total defense and led the league in passing defense, averaging just under 170 yards a game through the air.

Weaknesses include inexperienced RB and QB play

The Tide want – and need – to run the ball better to have a chance in 2026. The team ranked 15th in the league in rushing offense in 2025, failing to find consistency all season and really struggling (48 total yards on the ground) in their final three games. The position group already is down one potential starter after AK Dear injured an ankle in camp, sidelining him for several games to start the regular season.

Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley saw action last year, but neither gained more than 300 yards. True freshmen Trae’shawn Brown and EJ Crowell should get chances to show what they can do. The ground game could be key to helping whoever starts at quarterback. Both Mark and Russell played sparingly behind Ty Simpson in 2025.

New faces

Edge Devan Thompkins (transferred from USC), DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (transferred from Mississippi State), LB Caleb Woodson (transferred from Virginia Tech), C Racin Delgatty (transferred from Cal Poly), OL Jayvin Jones (transferred from Mississippi State).

Key losses

QB Simpson (NFL draft), WR Germie Bernard (NFL draft), LT Kadyn Proctor (NFL draft), LBs Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson.

Biggest games for the Crimson Tide

Vs. Florida State (Sept. 19), vs. Georgia (Oct. 10), at LSU (Nov. 7), vs. Auburn (Nov. 28).

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