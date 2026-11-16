No. 13 St. John's pulls away from Syracuse for 79-62 victory in renewal of Big East rivalry at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Keyshawn Hall scored 18 and No. 13 St. John's beat Syracuse 79-62 on Sunday night in the renewal of an old Big East rivalry.

Facing a Power Five opponent for the first time this season, the Red Storm (4-0) shook off a rocky first half with a dominant second period in front of a mixed crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Ian Jackson added 14 points for the Johnnies, who won their 13th straight game at MSG — one short of the school record set from 1985-87. They've won five consecutive meetings with the Orange since since 2014-15.

Hall also had seven rebounds and five assists against the Orange (2-2), who dropped their second in a row under new coach Gerry McNamara. Syracuse is coming off consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1968-69.

Sophomore guard Kiyan Anthony, son of former Syracuse and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, scored 17 points off the bench for the Orange in his return home with his father and other family in the stands.

Anthony, the leading scorer for Syracuse this season, was born in Brooklyn and attended high school in New York City and a Long Island suburb.

After trailing 33-30 at halftime, St. John’s used a 16-0 run early in the second period to build a 46-35 cushion and take control. Syracuse missed 11 consecutive shots and committed a couple of its 21 turnovers in the backcourt against the Red Storm’s full-court press, yielding easy baskets.

It was the 93rd meeting between the programs — the series dates to 1912 — and first since St. John’s won 76-69 in overtime at Barclays Center in Brooklyn four years ago. The last time they squared off at MSG was December 2015.

Both schools were Big East charter members in 1979, but Syracuse left for the Atlantic Coast Conference in July 2013.

Donnie Freeman, who transferred to St. John’s after leading the Orange last season with 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over 23 games, is out for the year after tearing his right Achilles tendon during summer workouts.

Up next

Syracuse: Hosts Cornell on Wednesday night.

St. John's: Hosts Siena on Wednesday night at Carnesecca Arena on campus.

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