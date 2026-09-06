No. 16 Michigan catches second-chance Hail Mary, survives scare vs WMU

ANN ABOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood converted with a second chance on a Hail Mary, connecting with JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown pass that lifted No. 16 Michigan over Western Michigan 13-12 on Saturday night.

The Broncos were 27 1/2-point underdogs but thought they'd spoiled Kyle Whittingham's debut when Underwood's first Hail Mary sailed out of bounds with the clock expired.

Officials called for a review. TV replays showed the clock hitting zero before the ball hit the hands of a Western Michigan defender, but officials ruled there was a second left.

Underwood heaved another throw, and Buchanan leaped to snag it and came down with it in the end zone.

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