No. 16 Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday night in coach Kyle Whittingham's debut with team
No. 16 Michigan hosts Western Michigan; one team is coming off a win, the other a loss
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Western Michigan at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: NBC
Key stats
Western Michigan (2025)
Overall offense: 342.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)
Passing: 138.5 yards per game (131st)
Rushing: 204.2 yards per game (16th)
Scoring: 24.9 points per game (96th)
Overall defense: 307.4 yards allowed per game (17th)
Passing: 179.9 yards allowed per game (18th)
Rushing: 125.6 yards allowed per game (104th)
Scoring: 17.4 points allowed per game (9th)
Michigan (2025)
Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)
Passing: 186.8 yards per game (107th)
Rushing: 210.2 yards per game (14th)
Scoring: 27.5 points per game (57th)
Overall defense: 323.3 yards allowed per game (23rd)
Passing: 211.4 yards allowed per game (54th)
Rushing: 111.9 yards allowed per game (T-19th)
Scoring: 20.4 points allowed per game (29th)
Team leaders
Western Michigan (2025)
Passing: Broc Lowry 1,803 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.4 percent completion percentage
Rushing: Jalen Buckley 1,003 yards, 9 TDs
Receiving: Baylin Brooks 372 yards, 0 TDs
Michigan (2025)
Passing: Bryce Underwood 2,428 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.3 percent completion percentage
Rushing: Jordan Marshall 932 yards, 10 TDs
Receiving: Andrew Marsh 9651, 1 TD
Last game
Western Michigan beat Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Michigan lost to Texas 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl.
Next game
Western Michigan hosts Monmouth on Sept. 12. Michigan hosts No. 10 Oklahoma on Sept. 12.
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