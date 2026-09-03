No. 16 Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday night in coach Kyle Whittingham's debut with team

Western Michigan at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Western Michigan (2025)

Overall offense: 342.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 138.5 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 204.2 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (96th)

Overall defense: 307.4 yards allowed per game (17th)

Passing: 179.9 yards allowed per game (18th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards allowed per game (104th)

Scoring: 17.4 points allowed per game (9th)

Michigan (2025)

Overall offense: 396.9 (59th in FBS)

Passing: 186.8 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 210.2 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (57th)

Overall defense: 323.3 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Passing: 211.4 yards allowed per game (54th)

Rushing: 111.9 yards allowed per game (T-19th)

Scoring: 20.4 points allowed per game (29th)

Team leaders

Western Michigan (2025)

Passing: Broc Lowry 1,803 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.4 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Buckley 1,003 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Baylin Brooks 372 yards, 0 TDs

Michigan (2025)

Passing: Bryce Underwood 2,428 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.3 percent completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall 932 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving: Andrew Marsh 9651, 1 TD

Last game

Western Michigan beat Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Michigan lost to Texas 41-27 in the Citrus Bowl.

Next game

Western Michigan hosts Monmouth on Sept. 12. Michigan hosts No. 10 Oklahoma on Sept. 12.

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