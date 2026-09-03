No. 19 SMU opens on the road against ACC foe Florida State, which already has a victory

No. 19 SMU at Florida State (1-0), Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

SMU (2025)

Total offense: 416.9 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 283.1 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 133.85 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (26th)

Total defense: 395.1 yards allowed per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 283.2 yards allowed per game (135th)

Rushing: 111.92 yards allowed per game (19th)

Scoring: 20.5 points allowed per game (30th)

Florida State

Total offense: 419 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 202 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 217 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 34 points per game (3rd)

Total defense: 319 yards allowed per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 272 yards allowed per game (11th)

Rushing: 47 yards allowed per game (2nd)

Scoring: 17 points allowed per game (T5th)

Team leaders

SMU (2025)

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 3,641 yards, 26 TDs, 13 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: TJ Harden, 787 yards on 171 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Hudson, 766 yards on 61 catches, 6 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Ashton Daniels, 202 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 63 completion percentage

Rushing: Ousmane Kromah, 115 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Samuel Singleton Jr., 54 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

SMU beat Arizona 24-19 in the Holiday Bowl, finishing 9-4 in coach Rhett Lashlee’s fourth season.

Florida State defeated New Mexico State 34-17 last week in Tallahassee to open coach Mike Norvell’s seventh season.

Next game

SMU hosts UC Davis on Sept. 12. Florida State plays at No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 19.

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