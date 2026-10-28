No. 19 Texas Tech waiting on All-America post JT Toppin while Darrion Williams back after year away

Texas Tech (23-11, 12-6 Big 12)

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders go into the season with All-America post player JT Toppin still rehabbing from a torn ACL last February. But 6-foot-6 forward Darrion Williams — after a season away when he led N.C. State in scoring — and guard Donovan Atwell are both back and eligible with court orders in legal challenges over the NCAA's new five-year eligibility rule .

Players to watch

Toppin said during Big 12 media days that he right knee was feeling great. But there was still no timetable on when he will play this season. The 6-foot-9 Toppin averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds a game last season. The only other Big 12 player to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds was Oklahoma's Blake Griffin in 2008-09. ... Williams scored 14 points a game for N.C. State after averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists the previous two seasons at Tech. ... Atwell averaged 13.5 points last season.

Departures and arrivals

The Red Raiders have two incoming transfer guards who averaged 20 points last season, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn for UNLV and Cruz Davis for Hofstra. ... Transfer JaMichael Stillwell, a fifth-year transfer from UCF, is ineligible because of a stay in his 5-for-5 case. ... Among the rest of the nine newcomers is Bassala Bagayoko, a 19-year-old 6-11 freshman who played professionally in Spain, and touted freshman guard DaKari Spear from The Colony, Texas. ... Christian Anderson, a third-team AP All-America pick last season, now plays for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets after averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 assists in his two seasons with Tech. Forward LeJuan Watts (Washington) and guard Jaylen Petty (UCLA).

Top games

The Red Raiders host No. 3 Illinois on Nov. 10 in the middle of their season-opening five-game homestand, which begins Monday against Jackson State. During a tournament Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas, they face No. 11 Louisville and then potentially Big East champion No. 13 St. John's. They play No. 2 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21.

Facts and figures

Coach Grant McCasland is entering his fourth season at Tech, where he has a 74-31 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances in a row. ... Atwell last season set a new Big 12 record with 81 made 3-pointers in conference play. He was the only Tech player to start all 34 games.

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