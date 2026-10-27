No. 2 Duke is looking to overwhelm teams with deep roster in chase for 3rd straight ACC title

No. 2 Duke (35-3, 17-1 ACC)

The league favorite Blue Devils don't have nearly as much turnover from last year's run as they did a year earlier, when they had to replace Cooper Flagg and four other starters. They lost another national player of the year in Cameron Boozer and guard Isaiah Evans, but they return three starters from a team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference title and reached the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to UConn. This year's team adds 247Sports' No. 1-ranked class for the third straight year and rely more on depth than pure top-tier star power for Jon Scheyer's fifth season.

Players to watch

Patrick Ngongba II (junior, C, 6-11, 250). Ngongba is an NBA prospect with his space-eating presence in the paint, his ability to protect the rim and his passing ability. Ngongba averaged 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in rising to a starting role last year, giving the Blue Devils a strong anchor to build around.

Dame Sarr (sophomore, G/F, 6-8, 200). Sarr is a versatile wing with size and elite defensive potential and shooting range.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (freshman, F/C, 7-2, 250). Boumtje Boumtje is the preseason pick for Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year as a skilled big who can step outside. At just 17, the NBA prospect is set for a two-year college stay since he won't be draft eligible until 2028.

Departures and arrivals

The 6-9, 250-pound Boozer led the team in scoring (22.5), rebounding (10.2) and assists (4.1) while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range. The No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft leaves a huge hole, while Evans (15.0 points, 36.1% on 3s) was an every-game starter and versatile forward and defender Maliq Brown is also gone.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell was ranked as 247Sports' No. 3-ranked transfer addition. He averaged 19.1 points and shot 38.9% from 3-point range with the Badgers. Duke could also have key roles for point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and big man Cameron Williams among its incoming freshmen.

Top games

Duke opens at home against Army on Nov. 2, then has an immediate test the following week by facing No. 6 Michigan State in Chicago (Nov. 10). The stacked nonconference slate includes a home game against No. 3 Illinois (Nov. 17), a rematch with No. 4 UConn (Nov. 25) and a trip to No. 1 Florida (Dec. 1). There's also a February tussle with No. 15 Gonzaga in Detroit (Feb. 20). Duke opens ACC play at home against California on Jan. 2.

Facts and figures

Duke has gone 70-7 in the last two years, with two of last year's three losses coming on last-second 3-pointers (UConn and at rival UNC). ... The Blue Devils have gone 42-2 in ACC regular-season and tournament play in that span. ... Duke's last seven losses have come by a combined 22 points (3.1 per game). ... Duke opens the year as a top-10 team for the 19th straight season.

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