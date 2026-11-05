No. 2 Georgia and No. 12 Mississippi meet again in a showcase of two of the SEC's best since 2023

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Maybe the only thing higher than the stakes for Saturday’s match-up between No. 2 Georgia and 12th-ranked Mississippi is the level of mutual respect between Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss counterpart Pete Golding.

“Pete has done a tremendous job,” Smart said.

Golding called his Smart and his staff, “the gold standard in college football.”

Since 2023, no two SEC programs have had better records than Georgia (43-7) and Ole Miss (40-9).

This season they also feature highly productive quarterbacks, albeit with contrasting styles.

Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 2 CFP) showcases a clock-eating rushing attack with Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Bo Walker accounting for 19 touchdowns. That has lessened the burden on quarterback Gunner Stockton, but he has still been efficient, throwing for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 10 CFP) uses a fast-paced, big-play passing approach, highlighted by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 2,189 yards and 18 TDs.

The teams have split the last four meetings, including two memorable games last season with strong performances by both quarterbacks. Georgia rallied for a 43-35 regular-season win at home, dominating the fourth quarter. Ole Miss responded with a 39-34 triumph in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl.

When asked how the Bulldogs plan to defend Chambliss, Smart wryly answered, “How long do you have? We could talk an hour about it, but it’s not even that. It’s the down-in, down-out decision making that he’s really elite at.”

Golding similarly expressed admiration for Stockton’s skills.

“He’s a quarterback that makes everybody around him better," Golding said. "He’s an elite competitor and tough as nails.”

Smart and Golding foresee a difficult day for their defenses

Smart and Golding built reputations as defensive coordinators before becoming head coaches and are disarmingly candid in describing the upcoming challenges.

“Stockton is so good and Mike Bobo (Georgia offensive coordinator) hurts you with the play-action pass and setting up plays,” Golding said. "Here it is. You’ve got to stop the run. If you don’t, it’s going to be a long day.”

The Rebels have been inconsistent defensively, but showcase transfer linebackers Tajh Boyd, Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli.

Meanwhile, Suntarine Perkins is a big-play specialist, lining up from multiple slots.

Georgia has game changer defenders in linebacker Chris Cole, who has two fumble return touchdowns, and safeties Ellis Robinson and KJ Bolden, with three interceptions apiece.

“There’s nothing we’re going to do that he (Chambliss) hasn’t seen. You’re not tricking the guy,” Smart said. “You have to go play sound football. There’s not a perfect remedy.”

The winner will get a boost in terms of postseason positioning

Entering this weekend, statistical possibilities remained for 10 teams to claim a share or the outright SEC title.

Georgia is one of just two one-loss teams in the league, along with Kentucky. Ole Miss is one of six two-loss teams in the SEC.

The opening week rankings for the College Football Playoff included the Bulldogs and Rebels in the bracket, at No. 2 and No. 10, respectively. The loser will not be eliminated, but will become a long shot. The winner, meanwhile, will take a major step toward securing a playoff berth.

Led by No. 2 Georgia, 10 SEC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The No. 12 Rebels would be projected to move in to the Top 10 with a win. Georgia could vault to No. 1 with a win, depending on how No. 1 Miami fares against No. 4 Notre Dame.

Key players from both squads kept comments complimentary

If there is any bad blood between the Georgia and Ole Miss players, it was well hidden this week.

“I love playing Georgia," Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles said with a smile. "They can run the ball. It’s their pedigree. It’s a big-time game, a very physical game and it’s a game you want to be a part of.”

When asked about the Rebels defense, Georgia running back Nate Frazier said he gives "all the respect to those guys and how they play the game. We know a lot about those guys and it will be a tough match up.”

Recent years flatter both programs

Ole Miss is 25-1 at home since 2023 with seven wins against ranked teams, including a 28-10 win over No. 2 Georgia in 2024.

Since 2021, the Bulldogs are an SEC-best 72-8 with four CFP berths and two national championships.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here