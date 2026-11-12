No. 2 Utah puts undefeated season on the line in road game at No. 22 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No. 2 Utah has passed every test so far this season, the latest coming last week against No. 12 BYU in the biggest game in Holy War history.

The Utes are on a 15-game winning streak, have their highest-regular season ranking ever and are in a strong position to make the College Football Playoff at No. 2 in the latest rankings .

But there's no time for a letdown.

Another big test comes on Saturday, when Utah plays No. 22 Arizona, a team that has one of the nation's best quarterbacks and is coming off a miracle win over TCU.

“You have big games because of the way you behave leading up to it,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. “It’s like, to get to really big games, guess what? You've got to stay focused and you got to focus on one game at a time.”

The Utes (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) have done just that in their first season under Scalley, who played safety at Utah from 2001-04.

Behind dynamic quarterback Devon Dampier and a physical defense, Utah won at Iowa State, beat No. 14 Houston and pulled off its biggest win yet, knocking off BYU 28-20 .

“I've got a ton of respect for what they do there,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. “Coach Scalley is doing a great job. They’re very well coached.”

Brennan has the Wildcats (7-2, 4-2, No. 23 CFP) on an upward trajectory in his third season in the desert.

Quarterback Noah Fifita has been superb in his fifth season with the program and Arizona's defense has been one of the nation's most disruptive behind coordinator Danny Gonzales' attacking system.

The Wildcats are still in the mix for the Big 12 championship and a potential CFP run thanks to what's being dubbed the Midnight Miracle last week against TCU.

Down eight, Arizona scored a touchdown in the final two minutes but failed on the 2-point try. The Wildcats recovered an onside pooch kick and won the game 29-28 on Michael Salgado-Medina's 37-yard field goal with 39 seconds left.

“It’s incredible and I think it was just awesome to see everybody execute their part of that in that moment,” Brennan said.

Quarterback duel

Saturday's game will likely come down to which team can slow the other's quarterback.

Fifita has been the rare quarterback to play all five seasons at the same school and has thrived in his final one. He's thrown for 2,794 yards on 72.9% passing and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions while keeping plays alive with his legs.

Dampier suffered through an injury-plagued first season in Utah after transferring from New Mexico, but has been the cog that makes the Utes go this season.

The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,053 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 482 yards and seven TDs rushing while leading Utah to one of the best seasons in program history.

“Everyone knows how difficult it is to face Devon; he’s no different,” Scalley said of Fifita. “Very competitive. I love that he stayed at Arizona and has been loyal to that program, that university, and what he’s done. I have only respect for that dude.”

Attacking defenses

Utah has been known for its physical defense and has become more opportunistic this season.

The Utes intercepted BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier four times last week and are tied for 10th nationally with 17 turnovers forced.

Defense was once a weak spot at Arizona, but it hasn't been the past few seasons. The Wildcats are 10th nationally with 3.11 sacks per game and are 13th in tackles for loss with 6.9 per game.

"It’s going to be a physical, physical game,” Brennan said.

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